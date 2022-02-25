Hawley pushing measure to ‘shut down Russian energy,’ says Biden enabled Putin



Orlando, Fla. – Republican Sen. Josh Howley is taking action next week that would “stop Russian energy production” and repeal regulations imposed by the Biden administration on the U.S. energy sector, while saying Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine is the result of “President Biden’s policy.”

During an interview with Gadget Clock Digital on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Howley, R.M.

“The basic idea is that we have to stop producing Russian energy. We have to open up ourselves,” Howley said. “Joe Biden has made a big strategic mistake. He did just the opposite – he came into office, lifted the embargo on the Russian power pipeline that puts dollars in Putin’s pocket. And he shuts us down.”

Howley said the bill would lift various regulations and “close the system” imposed on American power generation after Biden takes power.

“He has canceled the pipeline, he has stopped leasing oil and gas, he has imposed new rules,” Howley said. “Its effects are no longer independent of our power, but in reality, our power is now dependent on countries like Russia.”

Howley criticized Biden for “begging” the 14-nation OPEC to increase oil production on the world market.

“It was before the crisis in Ukraine. Who benefits from it? Vladimir Putin,” Howley said. “So now, it’s time to show some determination with Putin and show him that we can’t just allow him to use his power.”

Howley, instead, proposed approval in Russia’s energy sector.

“And we should get back on his feet,” Howley said.

“This is going to be a real test for them,” Howley said, recalling the Democrats’ vote against Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline approval.

“They were willing to give him the pipeline, to give him the strength that he needed dollars to carry out these acts of aggression,” Howley said.

“We need to get their energy sector up to its knees, and we need to open up – this, I think, is a great strategic opportunity, the right thing for our economy and I’m going to propose legislation to do that,” he said.

Hawley, meanwhile, criticized Biden’s move to lift sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and “refuse” to give arms to Ukraine, saying “no one has done more to empower Putin than Joe Biden.”

“What dictators like Vladimir Putin have got out of it is that America is willing to rely on foreign countries for its power, America is willing to give up its power domination over the world,” Howley said. “Big mistake, big mistake.”

He added: “This is partly the result of what we see in Ukraine.”

Biden on Thursday announced additional sanctions against Russia for its multi-front war on Ukraine, but stopped short of imposing sanctions on Putin himself and did not announce sanctions on Russia from the Swift banking system, saying Europe does not have such a board. A step.

Howley, however, said the sanctions did not go far enough and criticized Biden for enabling US power dependence on Russia from the “first day” of his presidency.

“Our policy should be to help the Ukrainians defend themselves, help us arm them, regenerate our energy sector, and shut down the Russians,” Howley said. “That’s what we have to do. It will be a strong response.”

On Thursday, Biden said the sanctions, targeting alliances with other countries, would target larger Russian banks, including VTB, Sberbank, Bank Otkriti, Sovcombank OJSC and Novikcombank. The sanctions will make it harder for Russia to trade in dollars, euros, pounds and yen, and there will be “new restrictions” on what can be exported to Russia, he said.

The sanctions will also target the Russian elite: Sergei Ivanov and his son Sergei, Andrei Patrushev and his son Nikolai, Igor Sechin and his son Ivan, Andrei Puchkov, and two real estate companies owned by him, Galina. Says

According to the United States, Sberbank, AlfaBank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Gazprombank, Russian Agricultural Bank, Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Transneft, Rostelecom, RusHydro, Alrovcom, Soft, Rostelecom, Sberbank, AlfaBank, and 13 other Russian companies and enterprises have been denied the opportunity to invest in the company. Will. And Russian Railways.

Howley said Biden’s latest sanctions “do not really hurt Russia’s energy sector” and demanded that he “tighten up at some point and really show Putin what American power looks like.”

But what Hawley says he is “opposing” is “sending more American troops to Europe.”

“I think it’s a mistake – I think it’s a strategic mistake,” Howley said.

Biden on Thursday announced the deployment of 7,000 more US troops to Germany, but maintained that US forces would not fight in Ukraine.

“We need to focus our military power on China in Asia, but we can walk and chew, and we need to show our strength in Europe,” Howley said.

“This is a dangerous time because China, of course, wants to wrap up Taiwan, which has its own imperial ambitions in Asia,” he said, adding that China is the “immediate” and “most pressing threat” to US national security. Prosperity

“We have to focus on that,” Howley said. “We cannot be confused with what Putin is trying to do – we have to deal with what he is trying to do, but we have to keep our number one focus on China, and that is why I am against sending more troops to Europe.”

Howley added that the United States “must use other tools, sanctions and Ukrainian weapons.”

“Our military needs to focus on China,” he said.

