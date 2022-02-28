Hawley reiterates call for Canada to be placed on religious liberty watch list as pastor remains jailed



Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., reiterated his call for Canada to be placed on a special watch list for religious freedom violators, as a Canadian priest was jailed after addressing a freedom convoy at the U.S.-Canada border earlier this month.

Speaking to Rebel News at CPAC in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, Howley was asked to comment on the ongoing imprisonment of Polish-Canadian pastor Artur Pavlovsky, who had been held at the Calgary remand center for about three weeks after giving a speech. In the anti-vaccine order Freedom caravan Blockade on US-Canada border.

“The United States has a title for those who violate religious freedom, countries that violate religious freedom,” Howley said. “I urge Canada to put that on the list and I think we need to consider all the options available to it.”

Last June, Hawley sent a Letter To the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom ( USCIRF ) Is asking Canada to consider adding it to its watch list. The letter comes after Calgary Pastor Tim Stephens was arrested a second time when a police helicopter spotted him gathering outside his Fairview Baptist Church.

Since the epidemic, other churches in Canada have faced Imprisoned priest Locked facility, Strict fines And the constant interference of government officials.

Thousands of Canadians have called on Congress to condemn the imprisonment of a priest who addressed a trucker protest.

Pavlovsky was arrested for the fifth time since the February 8 epidemic, just days after the priest delivered a 20-minute speech. Speech To the truckers in Alberta Coutts, he called on them to “hold the line” against the government’s excesses without resorting to violence.

A Crown prosecutor has accused Pavlovsky of making “extremely threatening threats” to truck drivers. CBC Although Pavlovsky explicitly told truck drivers not to resort to violence Video His comments.

Since then, more than 10,000 people have signed one Letter Calling on Congress to raise a motion condemning the treatment of Pavlovsky, who has twice been denied bail and has spent most of his time in solitary confinement.

Vigilance planned at the Canadian Consulate in the United States to protest the imprisonment of the priest who preached the Independence Caravan

Riley and his post from prison to his family according to regular updates Facebook page Pavlovsky thanked his supporters for their prayers and described how some of his colleagues were looking for him for spiritual guidance.

“I can feel your prayers, and they keep me strong,” the priest said last Monday. “God has allowed me here to be a witness to the whole world, to show you what happens when you expel God from your nation. Injustice, injustice, abuse of power, and corruption are rampant.

“I came here to witness the prisoners,” he continued. “I have witnessed them most personally and become one of them, and because of that, I have been blessed with the opportunity to tell them about Jesus every day. In the end, to be able to do it, it’s all worth it.”

In an update posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, Pavlovsky said Canadian truckers had joined his routine surveillance outside the Calgary remand center in protest of his imprisonment, which he said had “surprised” his fellow inmates and given them a chance to share their faith.

“It created an open atmosphere and when you left I was able to share my testimony with the prisoners. After I prayed with them, two of them repented of their sins and gave their lives to Jesus. I pray for more lives.” “I’ll be converted while I’m here,” Pavlovsky said.

The priest’s next bail hearing is scheduled for March 11.