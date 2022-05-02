Hawley says Americans are not ‘confused’ about disinfo board, it’s about ‘censorship’



Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., took note Department of Homeland Security Its newly formed “disinformation board” has called for it to be dissolved.

“There is no ‘confusion’ with the Biden Disinformation Board,” Howley said on Twitter on Monday. “Everyone understands exactly what it is – a censorship committee to punish freedom of speech. Break it down now.”

Howley’s comments came in response to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas, who told Gadget Clock Sunday that the Biden administration could “do a better job of communicating” the board’s intentions.

Although critics such as Howley have expressed concern about the board’s potential to control freedom of speech, Mayorcas insisted that it was designed to address “confusion that presents a security threat to the motherland.”

“Confusion from Russia, from China, from Iran, from the cartel,” Mayorkas said.

“This is a working group that does its best to ensure that, in order to deal with misinformation that is a threat to our country, our work is not violated. Freedom of speech , Civil rights, does not violate civil liberties, “he continued.” It’s not about rhetoric, it’s about the connection to violence. That is what we need to address. You know, a person has the freedom to make anti-Semitic remarks. What they don’t have the right to do is take them hostage in a synagogue, and that’s where we get involved. “

But while testifying last week when he announced the formation of the Disinformation Governance Board, Mayerkas said the board was created to fight online confusion.

“The goal is to bring in resources [DHS] Together we must address this threat, “said Mayerkas, referring specifically to the threat posed by the 2022 midterm elections.

Howley is not the only legislator who has expressed similar concerns about the board, with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark, comparing it to George Orwell’s famous Truth Ministry since 1984.

“The federal government has no business creating truth ministries,” Cotton said last week. “The Department of Homeland Security’s ‘Disinformation Board’ is unconstitutional and non-American, and I will introduce a bill to defend it.”