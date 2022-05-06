Hawley slams abortion activists for ‘terrorizing’ justices, says Biden is complicit: ‘Pathetic thugs’



Exclusive: Sen. Josh Howley R-Mo., Condemning conservative Supreme Court judges protesting abortion workers outside their homes as “sad thugs” and placing President Biden on the scene to “encourage” their behavior.

A draft opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito Row vs. Wade will reverse And the issue of abortion back in the individual states was leaked Monday. After the leak, pro-abortion activists called Demonstration at home Judges who will presumably vote to overturn Rock, and even Revealed their address Online

“People who try to intimidate judges and their families in their homes are villains,” Howley, whose own family was targeted by protesters last year, told Gadget Clock Digital in an exclusive statement.

White House encourages ‘peaceful protests’, does not ask abortion workers to avoid Scottish Justice’s home

“The leftists tried this tactic on me and my family, intimidating my wife and baby. It failed. The real story here is that Joe Biden is encouraging it. It doesn’t make him any better than the miserable thugs involved in this behavior.”

Her family home in Washington, D.C., was targeted by left-wing activists after she announced plans to raise objections to a joint session of Congress last year to certify Howley Biden’s victory.

The senator blamed “Antifa scambags” for threatening to break into his home state of Missouri while his wife and newborn daughter were inside.

The White House on Thursday refused to encourage abortion workers to avoid protests at judges’ private residences. White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Biden shared “concerns” and “panic” with those who were “outraged” or “intimidated” by the leaked draft comments.

When Gadget Clock ‘Peter Dussey asked Saki if abortion outside the judges’ home could be considered extreme, he said, “Peaceful protest, no. Peaceful protest is not extreme. We must encourage people to keep it peaceful and not resort to any level.” Violence. “

In addition, activists are targeting Catholic churches for Mother’s Day protests, some citing the Roman Catholic faith of multiple judges who reportedly supported the leaked draft views against Rowe v. Wade.

Rise up 4 abortion rights organizations a “ Action Week May 8, Mother’s Day, begins with “Activities outside the Church.”

Pro-abortion vandals Aims at a church In Boulder, Colorado, on Wednesday, spray-painting “our body is forbidden” and “my body is my choice” in the building.

