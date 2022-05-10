Hawley slams Psaki for ‘late’ condemnation of violence from ‘leftists’: ‘Firebombing prolifers’



Sen. Josh Howley, R.M.

Hawley said on Twitter on Monday, “It’s a little late, don’t you think – now the leftists are spreading firebombs and threatening the safety of Supreme Court justices and their families.” “Joe Biden could have condemned this violence and harassment and encouraged it instead. He should be held accountable.”

Howley responded to a tweet where Saki warned judges against “personal security” threats.

Hukabi Sanders called it “mind-blowing hypocrisy” because Pisaki was protecting workers who went to the House of Justice.

“OPOTUS strongly believes in the constitutional right to protest. However, it should never include violence, threats or vandalism,” Saki said Monday. “Judges have an incredibly important role to play in our society and they need to be able to act without concern for their personal safety.”

Saki’s remarks were an apparent reversal of his position last week, when he said during a press briefing on Thursday that he did not explicitly condemn targeting workers ’homes. Supreme Court Justice in protest of overturning Rowe vs. Wade.

“Look, I think the president’s point of view is that there’s a lot of emotion, a lot of fear, a lot of grief from many people about what they saw in this leaked document,” Saki said when asked about the protest by Gadget Clock’ Peter Dusi.

“We clearly want the privacy of the people to be respected,” he continued. “We want people to protest peacefully if they want to protest. That is definitely the president’s view.”

Under pressure from Dusi whether President Biden “doesn’t care” about the judges’ protest outside his home, Saki will not make a strong statement.

“I have no official U.S. government position on where people are protesting,” he said, adding that “we want it to be peaceful, of course.”

The comments came as protesters descended on the homes of Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanagh and John Roberts over the weekend, with some social media users cheering on the protests.