World

Hawley to introduce bill to increase Afghan vetting after critical Pentagon IG report

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Hawley to introduce bill to increase Afghan vetting after critical Pentagon IG report
Written by admin
Hawley to introduce bill to increase Afghan vetting after critical Pentagon IG report

Hawley to introduce bill to increase Afghan vetting after critical Pentagon IG report

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., enacting legislation to increase and tighten verification of displaced Afghans as part of the U.S. withdrawal, found in a Pentagon report that not all available data was used during the verification process, and that some worrying Afghans were not found.

The “Afghanistan Waiting and Accountability Act” will require the verification of the personal and biometric information of all evictees brought to the United States as part of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August, as well as a personal screening interview. With all evictions.

The Pentagon IG reports that 50 Afghans have been brought to us with “potentially significant security concerns.”

In addition, it will require regular reports to Congress on the list of evictees in the country, including known criminal records or arrests, the current status of the verification process, as well as an assessment of whether they have received federal benefits.

It would deny the welfare of migrants who do not complete the required verification process or withhold information from U.S. officials.

Ultimately, the law would reveal all intelligence related to the withdrawal from Afghanistan, including a possible Taliban occupation period, an expected Afghan security force’s ability to resist an occupation, and a desire to stay in the country of then-President Ashraf Ghani.

Hawley was a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, expressing concern about its own withdrawal and the removal of accompanying refugees. He grilled DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for vetting in November.

READ Also  Belarus Clears Migrant Camp, Easing Border Standoff With Poland

“Joe Biden has admitted thousands of refugees and other immigrants without interviewing or verifying the quality,” he said. Tweet In January. “The insults to his administration are staggering for the safety of Americans.”

The Biden administration planned to resettle about 100,000 refugees in the United States in the first year after the withdrawal. CNBC News recently reported that more than 65,000 refugees have been evacuated from military bases so far.

The Biden administration has repeatedly stressed that verification is secure, multi-layered and involves screening by intelligence, law enforcement and counterterrorism professionals. However, Republicans have continued to raise red flags about the investigation, especially after allegations of crime were made by transferees.

A Pentagon inspector general’s report released last week fueled those concerns that the United States has found. Companies “Did not use all available data” when verifying evacuees.

US Department of State for Afghan Refugees in the US: ‘We are counting backwards’

The National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) has since expanded its review to fill in the gaps in the screening, the report said, and as of November, it has identified 50 Afghan workers in the United States with information that could indicate “potentially significant security concerns.”

According to a footnote assigned to that section of the report, “significant security concerns include individuals whose dormant fingerprints have been found on advanced explosive devices and known or suspected terrorists and for whom NGIC sends derogatory information notices to appropriate DoD personnel.”

That was also found in the report Department of Defense Activists say they have not been able to identify some Afghan evictees while trying to report abusive information to DoD and supporting U.S. government agencies. [Continental United States] A safe haven. “

READ Also  Trump says he understands impetus behind GOP bill to link Ukraine military aid to US border security

As of December 13, 2021, NGIC staff had “reviewed approximately 58,455 of the 80,404 Afghan refugee identities received and assessed that it would take approximately March 2022 to complete this analytical review,” the report said.

In response to the report, a DHS spokesman said evictees had to “go through a multi-level, rigorous screening and verification process that began abroad and was conducted by intelligence, law enforcement and defense, homeland security, and counterterrorism professionals from the State Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” Of the Investigation, the National Counterterrorism Center and the Additional Intelligence Community Partners. “

“The federal government is using every means available to ensure that no one is allowed to enter the United States as a threat to public safety or national security,” the spokesman said.

The agency said evictees were brought to international transit points where officials reviewed their biometric and biographical information before allowing them to travel to the United States, and that information was screened against multiple databases. Upon arrival at the airport, they are inspected by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Axios reported this week that the United States had sent its first Afghan refugee back to Afghanistan because of a criminal record that was discovered shortly after their arrival. An official told the outlet that there was no connection to the terrorist network or national security concerns and that the deportation was an example of how the experimental system worked.

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


#Hawley #introduce #bill #increase #Afghan #vetting #critical #Pentagon #report

READ Also  U.S. Will Pay for Unvaccinated Federal Workers' Coronavirus Tests
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment