Hawley to introduce bill to increase Afghan vetting after critical Pentagon IG report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., enacting legislation to increase and tighten verification of displaced Afghans as part of the U.S. withdrawal, found in a Pentagon report that not all available data was used during the verification process, and that some worrying Afghans were not found.

The “Afghanistan Waiting and Accountability Act” will require the verification of the personal and biometric information of all evictees brought to the United States as part of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August, as well as a personal screening interview. With all evictions.

The Pentagon IG reports that 50 Afghans have been brought to us with “potentially significant security concerns.”

In addition, it will require regular reports to Congress on the list of evictees in the country, including known criminal records or arrests, the current status of the verification process, as well as an assessment of whether they have received federal benefits.

It would deny the welfare of migrants who do not complete the required verification process or withhold information from U.S. officials.

Ultimately, the law would reveal all intelligence related to the withdrawal from Afghanistan, including a possible Taliban occupation period, an expected Afghan security force’s ability to resist an occupation, and a desire to stay in the country of then-President Ashraf Ghani.

Hawley was a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, expressing concern about its own withdrawal and the removal of accompanying refugees. He grilled DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for vetting in November.

“Joe Biden has admitted thousands of refugees and other immigrants without interviewing or verifying the quality,” he said. Tweet In January. “The insults to his administration are staggering for the safety of Americans.”

The Biden administration planned to resettle about 100,000 refugees in the United States in the first year after the withdrawal. CNBC News recently reported that more than 65,000 refugees have been evacuated from military bases so far.

The Biden administration has repeatedly stressed that verification is secure, multi-layered and involves screening by intelligence, law enforcement and counterterrorism professionals. However, Republicans have continued to raise red flags about the investigation, especially after allegations of crime were made by transferees.

A Pentagon inspector general’s report released last week fueled those concerns that the United States has found. Companies “Did not use all available data” when verifying evacuees.

US Department of State for Afghan Refugees in the US: ‘We are counting backwards’

The National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) has since expanded its review to fill in the gaps in the screening, the report said, and as of November, it has identified 50 Afghan workers in the United States with information that could indicate “potentially significant security concerns.”

According to a footnote assigned to that section of the report, “significant security concerns include individuals whose dormant fingerprints have been found on advanced explosive devices and known or suspected terrorists and for whom NGIC sends derogatory information notices to appropriate DoD personnel.”

That was also found in the report Department of Defense Activists say they have not been able to identify some Afghan evictees while trying to report abusive information to DoD and supporting U.S. government agencies. [Continental United States] A safe haven. “

As of December 13, 2021, NGIC staff had “reviewed approximately 58,455 of the 80,404 Afghan refugee identities received and assessed that it would take approximately March 2022 to complete this analytical review,” the report said.

In response to the report, a DHS spokesman said evictees had to “go through a multi-level, rigorous screening and verification process that began abroad and was conducted by intelligence, law enforcement and defense, homeland security, and counterterrorism professionals from the State Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” Of the Investigation, the National Counterterrorism Center and the Additional Intelligence Community Partners. “

“The federal government is using every means available to ensure that no one is allowed to enter the United States as a threat to public safety or national security,” the spokesman said.

The agency said evictees were brought to international transit points where officials reviewed their biometric and biographical information before allowing them to travel to the United States, and that information was screened against multiple databases. Upon arrival at the airport, they are inspected by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Axios reported this week that the United States had sent its first Afghan refugee back to Afghanistan because of a criminal record that was discovered shortly after their arrival. An official told the outlet that there was no connection to the terrorist network or national security concerns and that the deportation was an example of how the experimental system worked.

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.