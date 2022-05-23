Hawthorn Hawks ruckman Max Lynch concussed again, Essendon Bombers’ goalkicking woes

Hawthorn Hawks ruckman Max Lynch concussed once more, Essendon Bombers’ goalkicking woes





Essendon ahead Harry Jones returned from an ankle damage within the VFL on the weekend and his comeback couldn’t have come at a greater time for the Bombers.

Essendon are sixteenth on the ladder and with simply two wins to this point it’s not stunning that they’ve some main goalkicking woes. The Bombers’ high 10 goalkickers from 2021, once they made the finals, booted 117 targets between them.

This yr, the identical gamers have managed a mixed output of 45 targets. Partly, that’s due to the absence of Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Cale Hooker, who’ve retired, and Jones, who has not performed at AFL degree this yr due to damage. He made a promising return within the VFL, gathering 11 touches and kicking a aim in a 33-point loss to Richmond.

As this desk exhibits, Peter Wright is the one member of final yr’s high 10 to fireside in 2022.