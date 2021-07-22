HBO and HBO Max Subscribers Seen Reaching 73 Million in 2021

AT&T may not want HBO Max anymore, but the streaming platform is gaining traction with customers.

HBO and HBO Max, which are home to genre franchises such as “Game of Thrones” and “The Sopranos” and Hollywood blockbusters like “Wonder Woman 1984”, added 10.7 million customers in just over a year , with $ 2.8 million to come for the three months ending in June, AT&T reported Thursday. These figures include both HBO Max and the HBO TV channel.

The company has 67.5 million subscribers to HBO and HBO Max, of which 47 million are in the United States. AT&T, which has reached a deal to sell its media business, expects HBO and HBO Max to have between 70 million and 73 million customers by the end of the year, beating previous forecasts.

Netflix, the most popular streaming service, has 209 million subscribers, of which around 66 million are in the United States. It gained customers in the second quarter, but growth slowed significantly and it lost 430,000 subscribers in the US and Canada, a sign that cracks are starting to appear in the streamer’s long-standing dominance.

Speaking about the entire streaming industry, Jason Kilar, managing director of AT&T’s media arm, WarnerMedia, said in an interview, “The only thing I can promise you is change. . There is no doubt that change is coming, and it is appropriate because we live in dynamic times. “