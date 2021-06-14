HBO Max 50.35.0.280 APK for Android – Download



HBO MAX is an app. That allows you to access all its content from your Android. It is the streaming platform. That bundles all of HBO together with even more of your favorite TV series, blockbuster movies, plus new Max Originals.

Features of HBO MAX:

You can stream TV shows like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, True Detective, and Curb. Your Enthusiasm is high-def all in their original version and with subtitles as needed. You’ll have unlimited access to all of HBO, together with even more favorites from Sesame Workshop, DC, Warner Bros, and more. Thousands of hours of hit movies, addictive series, and exclusive Max Originals. Personalized streaming experience for up to five viewer profiles. Download top titles to watch on your favorite devices anywhere you go. So that you can also enjoy it when you don’t have Internet access. Try another app as well as Disney+.

In addition to all the HBO series, the app lets you access a wide variety of recently released movies. HBO Max includes all the content of big brands such as HBO, TNT, The CW, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, or CNN among others. Documentaries, comedy, drama, children’s content, reality shows, shorts. All this and much more is and will be available on HBO’s. Includes exclusive and original content created for the platform. The platform displays collections of content selected by qualified professionals. Each account allows you to configure up to five custom user profiles.

HBO MAX is a good app from HBO. That lets subscribers enjoy a fantastic viewing experience.