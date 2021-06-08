HBO Max has been busted for days



Should you’ve tried to stream one thing on HBO Max from an Apple TV someday over the past a number of days, you could have seen that its participant controls are unusable. It’s not simply you.

Ongoing points appear to be associated to an app replace that supposedly addressed “a number of bugs lurking round” on June fifth. Since that replace launched, customers have reported that primary playback performance — comparable to fast-forwarding, rewinding, and pausing — is borked fully whenever you attempt to use the service on an Apple TV field.

How an replace this riddled with bugs rolled out to customers stays unclear. Sadly, it’s additionally unclear when precisely they’re going to be mounted.

There’s legitimately no solution to pause, rewind or quick ahead on the HBO Max app regardless of for those who use the apple distant or the distant cell app. Idk how anybody is watching something on there — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 7, 2021

Requested for touch upon Tuesday, a spokesperson informed GadgetClock that the corporate was working to repair the difficulty “as shortly as doable.”

When GadgetClock’s editor in chief Nilay Patel tweeted concerning the subject, HBO Max’s EVP and normal supervisor Andy Forssell replied that the corporate was enterprise “one whale of an effort to deal with this with app updates as quickly as humanly doable.”

“You’ll hear no excuses from us,” Forssell added, “fixes coming.”

However when asked by Patel the way it was doable that the replace shipped to customers with damaged playback controls, the HBO Max head stated that was “the zillion dollar question.”

@reckless That is the zillion greenback query. First precedence is to ship for customers in addressing the problems, however in parallel we will even dive deep into that query. Extra to come back. — Andy Forssell (@aforssell) June 7, 2021

On Twitter, the HBO Max assist account is replying on to pissed off customers. “We’re conscious that our latest #HBOMax app replace for @AppleTV led to quite a lot of points for our viewers,” the account said in one tweet. “Our group is working shortly to revive the expertise you’re used to. We admire your endurance and can present updates as they change into accessible.”

Individually, on Friday, GadgetClock contacted the service about reported points affecting the brand new Siri Distant’s scrubbing function — although that subject was not restricted to simply HBO Max. On the time, a spokesperson stated that it was conscious of participant management points in addition to “a number of remoted studies” of HDR playback issues. However the spokesperson additionally added that the corporate didn’t imagine the HDR points have been associated to an replace, as the newest replace on the time didn’t embrace modifications to the video participant itself.

Given the issues with the app proper now, for those who have been hoping to stream the Mare of Easttown finale in your Apple TV field with out subject, chances are you’ll need to maintain off.