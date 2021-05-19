HBO Max launching ad-supported tier for $9.99 a month in June



HBO Max will launch an ad-supported tier in June for $9.99 per month, providing a cheaper choice than the complete $14.99-per-month ad-free subscription. The information was introduced throughout a WarnerMedia presentation for advertisers right this moment. The value and launch date have been rumored final month.

The streaming service, which has 64 million subscribers, has been planning an ad-supported tier as a technique to attain a wider viewers. The value makes it cheaper than a commonplace Netflix plan, although it nonetheless prices greater than Disney Plus. HBO guarantees the “lightest advert load” in the business, however it’ll embody new advert codecs resembling “pause adverts” that show adverts whereas reveals are paused.

Advert-free subscribers will get entry to “the complete HBO Max content material catalog,” however with one large exception: they received’t get entry to the Warner Bros. films which are premiering the identical date on streaming as they’re in theaters.

The service will launch in the primary week of June and can broaden to 39 international locations throughout Latin America and the Caribbean by the tip of the month. In Europe, WarnerMedia plans to maneuver HBO-branded streaming providers to HBO Max by the tip of 2021.

When you nonetheless don’t wish to pay for HBO Max, WarnerMedia is planning one different technique to watch a few of its choices: it’s going to air a few of the streaming service’s reveals on TNT and TBS beginning this summer time.