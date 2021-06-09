HBO Max update fixes the worst of its Apple TV woes



HBO Max has up to date its Apple TV app because it makes an attempt to repair the myriad points which were plaguing the software program since final week. The update fixes important issues with fundamental options like fast-forwarding and rewinding, which had been launched after the software program switched away from utilizing the native tvOS video participant. The software program update brings the native participant again.

“We simply launched an update to our Apple TV app, restoring the native tvOS video playback expertise and love, with extra enhancements to return,” HBO Max said in a tweet. “Making certain HBO Max viewers have a high quality expertise is our high precedence and we missed the mark right here.”

Though the worst of the points seem to have been mounted, customers on the HBOMax subreddit are reporting that some bugs stay after the new update. One person studies that they’re discovering their subtitles preserve reverting again to Spanish, for instance. Fortunately, as one other person has identified, the new update makes it simpler to change subtitles again, a course of which the earlier update had made considerably harder.

Questions stay about how such damaged software program was in a position to be launched to customers in the first place. Responding to a tweet from GadgetClock’s editor in chief Nilay Panel, HBO Max’s EVP and basic supervisor Andy Forssell admitted that this was “the zillion dollar question” and that the firm could be investigating the problem.