HBO responds to Jerry West demanding ‘Winning Time’ retraction: ‘Not a documentary’

HBO responded to criticism of its sports drama series on Tuesday: “Winning time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

Jerry West and Karim Abdul-Jabbar were among the former Los Angeles Lakers Employees who expressed their dissatisfaction with their portrayal in the series, which records the showtime era of the NBA franchise. Western lawyers have reportedly demanded the withdrawal of Western depictions – played by actor Jason Clark – who described him as “out of control, intoxicated with rage.”

In a statement to Gadget Clock, HBO said, “HBO has a long history drawn from real events and events that are partly fictional for dramatic purposes. Digital.

“However, the series and its illustrations are based on extensive data research and reliable sources, and HBO stands firmly behind our talented producers and cast who brought this epic chapter in the history of basketball to a dramatic screen,” the statement added.

After serving as head coach from 1976 to 1979, he was an executive at the West Lakers from 1979 to 2000. He was a scout before becoming the team’s general manager at the start of the 1982-83 season. In the 1980s, the Lakers won five championships.

Western lawyers sought the withdrawal of the letter within two weeks – which was sent last Tuesday – to producer Adam McKay and HBOK, ESPN reported.

“The portrayal of NBA icon and LA Lakers legend Jerry West in ‘Winning Time’ is a fictionalized fiction – a deliberately false portrayal that has hurt Jerry and his family,” West’s attorney Skip Miller wrote in the letter. “Unlike the baseless portrayal in the HBO series, Jerry had nothing but love and sympathy for the Lakers organization, and especially the owner, Dr. Jerry Bass, in the era he brought together one of the best teams in NBA history.”

“Jerry was an integral part of the success of the West Lakers and the NBA. It is a matter of deception that HBO knowingly humiliated him for gaining shock value and ratings. The image should be revoked. “

The letter also included West’s support from former Lakers employees such as Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Cooper, Jamal Wilkes and Mitch Kupchak, who later became the team’s general manager, according to the outlet.

Abdul-Jabbar took up the subject of Western imagery in the series.

“Instead of empathetically exploring his problems as a way to better understand man, they turn him into a Wile E. Coyote cartoon that can be ridiculed,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “He never broke the golf club, he never threw his trophy through the window. Of course, these actions create dramatic moments, but they give the guy a sense of easy exploitation instead of exploring the character.”

In a separate substack post, Abdul-Jabbar, who played Solomon Hughes, criticized the show’s portrayal of the main characters, saying they were “reduced to a bold feature that writers feared would tax something more complex কদের the audience’s comprehension.”

Despite the criticism, “Winning Time” has already been renewed for the second season.

The show is based on Jeff Pearlman’s New York Times bestseller “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the 1980 Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty.”

