HBO shares first glimpses of Rose Leslie and Theo James in The Time Traveler’s Wife

HBO shared the first glimpses of Rose Leslie and Theo James in the sequence adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife.

The community revealed that manufacturing had formally kicked off whereas sharing an Instagram snap of Leslie, 34, and James, 36, as artist Clare Abshire and librarian Henry DeTamble.

The present is predicated on the 2003 Audrey Niffenegger novel, The Time Traveler’s Wife, a narrative a couple of married couple who take care of time journey in their romance.

Sneak peek: HBO shared the first glimpses of Rose Leslie and Theo James in the sequence adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife which has formally kicked off manufacturing

Within the photograph the duo have been seen cozying up on a leather-based sofa whereas participating in dialog. From the seems to be of the snap it was unclear in the event that they have been really in scene, or sharing fun in between takes whereas in full costume.

The community described the upcoming sequence as an ‘intricate and magical love story,’ which has been tailored by govt producer Steven Moffat (Sherlock, Physician Who) and director David Nutter (Sport Of Thrones).

The Sport Of Thrones actress and The Divergent actor have been tapped to painting the husband and spouse duo someday again, with a proper announcement coming from Deadline in February.

Extra credit for Leslie embrace Downton Abbey and The Good Combat, and she lately grew to become a first time mother with husband Equipment Harington.

And credit for James embrace Underworld: Awakening, and PBS’ Sanditon — which was lately renewed for a second season following a cancellation in 2019.

Collection leads: Leslie, 34, and James, 36, have been tapped because the leads for the sequence adaptation of the 2003 Audrey Niffenegger novel The Time Traveler’s Wife again in February

James introduced he can be strolling away from the mission however wished the solid and crew ‘each success with future sequence.’

Leslie’s character Clare has been described as ‘fiery, intelligent and unstoppable’ with a longtime imaginary buddy — who she is going to come to study is James’ character Henry, a time traveler from her future.

The duo meet by probability in the library the place he works, and as he boasts a ‘situation’ that causes him to fall ‘into the previous or the long run,’ at any given second, he has no sense of who she is regardless of her understanding him very nicely.

The e-book was beforehand tailored right into a film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, however after Moffat and Nutter bought their arms on it it was given a straight-to-series order three years in the past.

Moffat mentioned to Deadline on the time: ‘All these years later, the possibility to adapt the novel itself, is a dream come true. The courageous new world of lengthy type tv is now prepared for this type of depth and complexity…It is a story of pleased ever after – however not essentially in that order.’