HBO’s The Last of Us is the rare show letting a video game actor reprise her role



Merle Dandridge, an actor who’s had a lengthy profession in tv and theater, will likely be reprising her role of Marlene in HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation, based on Selection and Deadline. Dandridge’s casting is notably notable as a result of actors in video video games are hardly ever introduced with the alternative to play their characters in reside motion exterior of the movement seize stage.

Marlene is integral to how lead characters Joel and Ellie be a part of collectively and head off on their zombie street journey in the first place. It’s unknown how a lot of the game’s story will carry over to the tv adaptation, however Dandridge’s state of affairs is distinctive. Each Troy Baker’s Joel and Ashley Johnson’s Ellie have been recast for govt producer and author Craig Mazin’s tackle the critically acclaimed video game. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have been introduced to be filling each roles, respectively, in February.

Simply have a look at the current historical past of adapting video video games for movie and TV and you may see the pattern. Any time a game is delivered to the massive display screen, a Hollywood actor appears to be slotted into the lead role. It occurred with casting Jake Gyllenhal in Prince of Persia, Tom Holland in Uncharted, and Alicia Vikander in Tomb Raider. However for the reverse, the solely current instance I might discover was Jen Taylor becoming a member of the solid of ViacomCBS’ Halo sequence. Taylor’s performed Cortana since 2001 in the video games, however Natascha McElhone was initially solid as the character in the show. Because of the pandemic interrupting manufacturing, McElhone needed to step down, and Taylor was introduced again in to play the character she helped create.

In addition to her expertise, Dandridge’s success in securing the half may very well be credited to the more and more frequent use of movement seize in video games. If there’s an actor who’s bodily performed a video game character in reduce scenes and voiced them in each different situation, they may as effectively be thought of for a live-action tackle the materials — they’ve clearly performed the work. For now Dandridge and Taylor are outliers, however with extra video game adaptions on the method, it may very well be the begin of a constructive pattern for actors who may usually be missed.