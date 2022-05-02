HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Students who are unhappy with the result can do this job, see when the results of the board will be announced

Haryana Board of Education (HBSE) Haryana Board 10th and 12th board exams are over and students are now waiting for the results. The Board will publish the results of 10th and 12th (Haryana Board 10th, 12th results 2022) on the official website bseh.org.in. Students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth to view the results. According to the information, the board may announce the results of 10th and 12th 2022 exams (HBSE 10th, 12th results 2022) in the second week of June. The assessment process is being carried out under CCTV surveillance. Board officials are watching live at the headquarters to see which center is being marked so that no one can play with the future of the children.

What to do if you are dissatisfied with the result?

At present, the board has set up 70 assessment centers for Class X and 39 for Class XII examinations across the state. The process, which started on April 28, will be completed by May 20. The Haryana Board has appointed 8083 teachers for Class X and 5096 teachers for Class XII. According to the latest information, students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply online for the re-evaluation process, the results of which may be announced in August.

Results of HBSE 10th, 12th 2022

Step 1- Students first visit the official website of BSEH.

Step 2- Then go to the results section and click on it.

Step 4- Now enter the roll number mentioned in the admission card.

Step 5- After entering the roll number, your 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check results and print.