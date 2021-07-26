HBSE Board class 12th Result 2021 declared

HBSE 12th Result 2021: Due to the second wave of corona epidemic, the 12th examination was declared canceled by the Haryana government. After that the state government had announced to prepare the exam results on the basis of internal assessment on the lines of CBSE board. Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) has declared the results today i.e. on July 26, 2021, after the 12th examination is prepared on the basis of the declared formula. This time 100 percent students have achieved success in the 12th board results. No student has been failed. Students who have registered for the 12th examination can check the result by visiting the official website of the board, bseh.org.in.

2.27 lakh students had registered

The Haryana Board 10th and 12th class examinations were canceled due to the Corona pandemic. As per the alternative evaluation method, the 10th results have already been declared. The weightage of Class 10 Marks, Class 11 Marks and Class 12 Unit Test, Mid-term and Pre-Board Marks has been included in preparing the class 12th result. In this, 30-30 percent weightage of 10th and 11th and 40 percent weightage of 12th is fixed. This year around 2.27 lakh students had registered for the 12th examination.

Girls’ performance was good in 2020

BSES had declared the 12th exam results in the year 2020 on July 21, 2020. The board had announced the results of all the three stream examinations on the same day. Last year also more than 2 lakh candidates appeared in the 12th examination. Last year 80.34 per cent students were declared. The performance of girls was better than that of boys. A total of 86.30 percent girls had passed the 12th examination. The pass percentage of boys was 75.06.

