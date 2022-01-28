hbse Haryana Board 5th and 8th exams canceled

Haryana School Education Board (SHEB) Chairman Jagbir Singh on Friday said that there would be no fifth and eighth board examinations in the state, but the examinations would be held at the district level only. Singh told a press conference here that the state government had withdrawn the order issued on January 18, 2022, directing the conduct of Class V and VIII board examinations.He said a petition had been filed in the court in this regard and the Advocate General in his reply to the court on January 24 had said that the fifth and eighth board examinations would not be held this time and the examinations would be the same. Every time

Recently, Education Minister Chaudhary Kanwar Pal had said that the Haryana government has implemented a board examination system for Class V and VIII.

MP 10th, 12th board exam admission card issued

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued 2022 admission cards for MP 10th and 12th board examinations. Schools can download tickets from MPBSE’s official site mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students can collect MPBSE 10th, 12th Admission Card 2022 from their respective schools. Madhya Pradesh 10th and 12th board exams will be held in February and March 2022.