HC stays 75 percent quota for local people in private jobs of Haryana government

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the 75 per cent quota of the Haryana government for local people in private jobs. Many people have also commented on social media regarding this issue. Some people say how and why can the state make laws on such things. What is even more strange is how the Advocate General of the State gives such advice which is unconstitutional.

The BJP-JJP coalition government approved this bill on November 5, 2020, to give reservation to the people of the state in private jobs in Haryana. Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 In this bill, it was said that 75 percent reservation will be given to the local people in the jobs with less than 50 thousand salary in the state.

After approving the bill related to reservation, JJP and Deputy Chief Minister of the state Dushyant Chautala had said that we hope that soon His Excellency the Governor will also give his approval on this. He said that we will be able to give three-fourth reservation to our youth within whatever employment will come in Haryana in the coming time.

