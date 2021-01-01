HDFC Bank Debit Card Cashback Offer: HDFC Bank Debit Card Cashback Offer on Rakshabandhan – HDFC Bank is offering cashback on Rakshabandhan.

Looking at Rakshabandhan, HDFC Bank is offering cashback. Under the offer, a flat cashback of Rs 100 is being offered to online shoppers through HDFC Bank’s debit card. The bank’s offer has started from August 10 and is valid till August 20, 2021. To take advantage of this offer with HDFC Bank Debit Card, you must have online transactions enabled on your card. The terms and conditions under the offer are as follows-To get a flat cashback of Rs 100, a minimum online transaction of Rs 3,000 is required.– Maximum cashback is Rs. 100 per customer.– Offer not applicable on cash on delivery transaction / payment on delivery transactions.– Offer is not valid on education, restaurants, groceries, insurance, wallet loads, utilities, payzap wallet loads, payzap linked cards and smartbuoy linked transactions.– The offer is not valid on transactions made using a debit card linked to PayZapp. That is, if a customer makes a purchase online on PayZap via a debit card, he will not receive a cashback.– Each cashback point is Rs. Cashback points can be redeemed by logging into HDFC Bank’s NetBanking and entering a redemption request.– Promotional cashback points, if received, will be valid for redemption for 3 months.– This offer is valid on all HDFC Bank debit cards except Virtual, NetSafe and ATM cards.

How to enable online transactions

If HDFC Bank’s debit card is disabled for online use, it must first be enabled through NetBanking. For-

Log in to HDFC NetBanking.

Go to the Debit Card section in the Cards tab.

Now go to Request and go to Card Usage / Limit.

– Select your debit card and turn on the Online Usage key, under ‘Daily Domestic Use / Limits’ and ‘Daily International Usage / Limits’.

Then click Continue.

