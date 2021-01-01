HDFC Bank Independence Day Offer: HDFC Bank has come up with a special offer for its customers on the occasion of 75th Independence Day – 75th Independence Day.
FD should not be less than one year
According to the details of HDFC Bank’s Independence Day offer, customers who want to take advantage of the offer will have to apply online through net banking, mobile banking or instant booking through mobile number from August 15. FD (Fixed Deposit). FD should not be less than Rs. 7500 and tenure should not be less than 1 year.
Offer redemption process
Conditional vouchers / offers will be listed on the microsite from where the customer can redeem them.
- The customer will receive the communication through the microsite link.
- Eligible customers will be able to view all offers.
- The customer has to click on ‘Call Claim Code’ to proceed for the selected conditional voucher.
- After seeing the visible pop up, the customer has to enter the requested information like mobile number / email id.
- The customer will get OTP on the registered mobile number, which they have to enter in the ‘Enter OTP’ box.
- Once the OTP is verified, click ‘Submit’ and then the selected conditional voucher will be immediately delivered to the customer’s mobile number and email.
