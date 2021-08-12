HDFC Bank’s Independence Day offer on fixed deposits, just follow these conditions

Country’s largest private bank HDFC Bank has come up with a special offer for its customers on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. According to the information given by HDFC, if someone makes a fixed deposit of Rs 7500 or more, then the bank will give him a free voucher of Rs 7500. At the same time, some conditions have also been kept by the bank. One is that the customer has to make this FD before 15th August i.e. Independence Day. Also, you have to make this FD in online mode only.

FD Terms and Conditions: It is also a condition on the part of the bank that only those who apply online and make FD for at least one year will be able to take advantage of this offer.

Any customer can take advantage of this offer only once.

Voucher will be given to the customer 30 days after booking the FD.

The voucher will have a discount code, which can be redeemed by the customer. At the same time, its usage will also be tracked.

– This offer is available for HDFC Bank customers only.

How to redeem the offer: The conditional vouchers/offers will be listed on a microsite from where the customers can redeem.

– Customers will receive a communication with a microsite link.

– Eligible customers will be able to see the offers.

– Customers need to click on ‘Call claim code’ to proceed for the selected conditional voucher.

A pop up will appear in front of you. After viewing which the customers will have to enter the information like mobile number / email id.

– Customers will get OTP on the registered mobile number, which they have to enter in the ‘Enter OTP’ box.

After the OTP is valid, click on submit.

After that the selected conditional voucher will reach on the conditional voucher mobile number and email.





