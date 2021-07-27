HDFC is giving 10 lac rupees on 6 month statement

HDFC is offering great offers to its own customers, by getting which you too can become rich. 10 lakh is being given by the bank on the bank statement of 6 months.

New Delhi. Loans and Finance for MSMEs: India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank on Monday launched an overdraft facility for small sellers, in partnership with the government’s e-governance service delivery arm CSC SPV, to deliver government schemes and services through Common Service Centers (CSCs). enables.

The ‘Dukandar Overdraft Scheme’ by HDFC Bank aims to help shopkeepers and merchants to ease their cash crunch. According to the bank, retailers working for at least three years are eligible for this scheme by providing six months bank statement from any bank. HDFC Bank will approve an overdraft limit from a minimum of Rs 50,000 to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh, depending on the statements. Importantly, HDFC Bank will not ask for collateral security, business financial and income tax returns from retailers applying for the scheme.

what is the new plan

The new scheme has been made keeping in mind the current situation of small traders. HDFC Bank said in a statement, the upper limit for shops operating for less than 6 years is Rs 7.5 lakh and for establishments up to Rs 10 lakh. The scheme offers a commission of 0.40 per cent to 0.80 per cent for loan amount of Rs 5 lakh and above for village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) along with over 600 branches and virtual relationship management support.

Who can avail the benefit of the scheme

The current conditions have been particularly harsh on small businesses. HDFC Bank in association with CSCs has launched this initiative to help retain, motivate and create better business opportunities for these small retailers. At HDFC Bank, we are trying to come up with helpful plans to help businesses get back on their feet before the start of the festive season.

CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said that the scheme is a viable proposition, especially during these difficult and uncertain times for small shopkeepers and businesses and our VLEs.

about the bank

HDFC Bank, as part of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) member lending institutions, had disbursed about Rs 23,000 crore as of December 31, 2020. “HDFC Bank ranks among the top banks in terms of extension of credit under ECLGS. Scheme which will cost around Rs. 23,000 crore as on December 31, 2020,” the bank had said in a statement. According to a PTI report, HDFC Bank’s Aditya Puri was the highest-paid banker among the top three private sector lenders in his retirement year (FY21), with a net worth of Rs 13.82 crore.