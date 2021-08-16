HDFC Launches Green and Sustainable Deposits: HDFC Limited Launches Green and Sustainable Deposits – HDFC Limited launches Green and Sustainable Deposit Scheme on Monday.

Highlights HDFC is committed to supporting India’s efforts towards a green, sustainable and low carbon economy.

Green and sustainable deposits will contribute to meeting the needs of a changing world.

Individual Indians and NRIs can deposit in this deposit.

Mumbai

Non-banking finance company HDFC Limited on Monday launched a green and sustainable deposit scheme. This is a term deposit plan. HDFC Ltd said in a statement that the term deposit will be used to finance green and sustainable housing credit solutions and services. The company said that individual Indians and non-resident Indians can deposit money in these deposits.

HDFC Green and Sustainable Deposit will earn interest up to 6.55 per cent per annum. Senior citizens will get an additional interest rate of 0.25 per cent per annum on deposits up to Rs 2 crore, higher than the regular interest rate. In addition, deposits up to Rs 50 lakh and through the online platform will earn an additional interest of 0.10 per cent per annum.

Maturity period

This deposit can also be availed through the online platform. The maturity period for deposits will be between 3 to 5 years. Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Limited, said, “Sustainability today is not just a small loss. Than to do more and more good. HDFC is seeing a growing demand for green solutions. We have introduced Green and Sustainable Deposit for our customers. It will contribute to meeting the needs of a changing world. This will allow customers to increase their wealth. HDFC is committed to supporting India’s efforts towards a green, sustainable and low carbon economy.