He almost qualified for release from the Rikers. Instead, he died there.

When Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that nearly 200 people over minor parole violations at the Rikers Island prison complex would be released immediately, Isabdul Karim was not on the list.

Ms Hochul’s order, which was designed to ease a crisis inside the infamous prison, ordered the release of those whose violations were considered technical like Mr Karim’s. But only prisoners who were detained for 30 days as per Ms. Hochul’s order; Mr Karim was then jailed for 29 years.

On Sunday, his 31st day at the Rikers, Mr Karim died minutes after suffering a medical emergency, and what his lawyers and longtime partner said were weeks without medical and mental health care. He was the 11th person to die in the custody of New York City’s prison system this year.

The death of Mr Karim, a 42-year-old father of two children, underscored the combined crisis affecting Rikers Island – largely due to staff absenteeism and a surge in coronavirus cases – which officials, detainees, lawyers and staff have said created inhumane conditions. happened. Serious deficiencies in medical and mental health care for those living in and on the prison premises.