He bought the house of his dreams. Then a ‘sovereign citizen’ changed the locks.

The official-looking letters started arriving soon after Shanetta Little bought the lovely Tudor house on Ivy Street in Newark. With a golden seal, in legal parlance, the documents claimed that an obscure 18th-century treaty gave the sender the right to claim his new home as his own.

He dismissed the letters as a hoax.

And so it was a surprise that Ms. Little found herself in her yard on Ivy Street on a June afternoon, when a police SWAT team chatted with a man who had sneaked in, changed his locks. And a red and green flag was hung in his window. He claimed that he was a sovereign citizen of a country that does not exist and to which the laws of the United States do not apply.

Ms. Little Pepper was the victim of a ploy known as terrorism, the preferred tactic of an extremist group, which according to government experts and watchdog organizations is growing the fastest. Known as the Moorish Sovereign Citizens Movement, and based on the theory that black people are foreign citizens bound only by mystical legal systems, it encourages adherents to violate existing laws in the name of empowerment. Experts say it lures marginalized people into its ranks with the false promise that they are above the law.

The man entering her home, Hubert A. of Los Angeles. John was arrested on June 17 and charged with criminal mischief, theft, criminal trespass and making terroristic intimidation. Prosecutors in New Jersey are preparing to take the case to a grand jury, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Catherine Carter. He was released on his own recognizance.