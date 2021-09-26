He bought the house of his dreams. Then a ‘sovereign citizen’ changed the locks.
The official-looking letters started arriving soon after Shanetta Little bought the lovely Tudor house on Ivy Street in Newark. With a golden seal, in legal parlance, the documents claimed that an obscure 18th-century treaty gave the sender the right to claim his new home as his own.
He dismissed the letters as a hoax.
And so it was a surprise that Ms. Little found herself in her yard on Ivy Street on a June afternoon, when a police SWAT team chatted with a man who had sneaked in, changed his locks. And a red and green flag was hung in his window. He claimed that he was a sovereign citizen of a country that does not exist and to which the laws of the United States do not apply.
Ms. Little Pepper was the victim of a ploy known as terrorism, the preferred tactic of an extremist group, which according to government experts and watchdog organizations is growing the fastest. Known as the Moorish Sovereign Citizens Movement, and based on the theory that black people are foreign citizens bound only by mystical legal systems, it encourages adherents to violate existing laws in the name of empowerment. Experts say it lures marginalized people into its ranks with the false promise that they are above the law.
The man entering her home, Hubert A. of Los Angeles. John was arrested on June 17 and charged with criminal mischief, theft, criminal trespass and making terroristic intimidation. Prosecutors in New Jersey are preparing to take the case to a grand jury, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Catherine Carter. He was released on his own recognizance.
But strange letters declaring that Ms. Little’s house is not her own still arrive. They arrive on fake-consular letterhead using the Lenpehoking name of the El Moroccan Empire in the State Republic of New Jersey. Lenpehoking was the land between New York City and Philadelphia that includes New Jersey and was home to the indigenous Lenape tribe before being colonized by European settlers. Mr. John and his group call themselves Moore.
“Moore claims to be about black liberation and opportunity, and the upliftment of black people,” Ms Little said in an interview sitting on a staircase inside her home. “But he’s literally torturing me and mine as a black woman.”
The Moorish movement exploded into public view last summer, when Ms Little posted viral TikTok accounts of her ordeal and when police pulled up members of a terrorist branch of the group on a Massachusetts highway. That subgroup, known as the Rise of the Moors, engaged in a standoff with the police for more than nine hours, claiming that as sovereign citizens, law enforcement had no authority to stop them. Was. no one was injured; 11 people were arrested and charged with illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, among other crimes.
Increasingly, sovereign citizens across the country have clashed with authorities, tied up resources and spoiled lives in their insistence that laws, such as paying taxes, obeying speed limits, and even that the requirement to obtain a license for a pet dog, does not apply to them.
Those who claim to be Moorish sovereign citizens believe that they are primarily bound by maritime law and not by the law of the place where they live, a lawyer and the judicial system in Emory International Law Mellie Ligon, the study’s author of their effect, said. Review.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the sovereign civic ideology first emerged in the US in the 1970s by white supremacist groups. The Moorish permutation appears to have increased in popularity in the 1990s, inspired by the Black identity ideology of the similarly named religious group, the Moorish Science Temple of America, which rejects the sovereign civic movement.
The Law Center said membership in the Moorish sovereign civil movement has been driven into the hundreds of thousands by the Internet. On its website, Rise of the Moors, for example, cites reparations – part of the national conversation about race and equity – as a driving factor for the belief that its members can claim things as their own. Huh.
Rise of the Moor, as well as individual members arrested in Massachusetts in July, did not respond to requests for comment.
Why Mr. John cast his eye on Ms. Little’s house is unknown. They don’t know each other, according to Ms. Little, who says they never met her before meeting her at their home.
Like many Moorish followers, Mr. John adopted an Arabic-influenced name, Jalil Hu-El. He did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Via an email, a staff member at the Al Moroccan consulate, where Mr John is listed on the website as Consul General of the United States and China, initially scheduled an interview but then canceled had gone.
The events of June 17 are a sharp departure from Mr. John’s public persona: Dressed in an edgy suit and often wearing a red fez, Mr. John is a self-styled fashion mogul. In a podcast interview, he said he spent nine years in banking before buying a one-way ticket to China in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
There, Mr. John said, he was discovered by a modeling agent who ventured into the fashion world. He became fluent in the Chinese language and, by many accounts, produced several fashion shows focusing on black designers and models. “He never had the opportunity to show his talent for us, so I created the opportunity,” Mr. John said on the podcast.
How he transformed from a dapper entrepreneur to a Moorish national confronted by the New Jersey SWAT team is opaque. Around 2018, social media accounts associated with Black X, their trade union, changed the tone, with posts about how to obtain Moorish license plates and identity cards, and explainers of esoteric legal tactics.
In documents posted online by Mr John, he refers to Ms Little’s home, built in the 1950s, as her “ancestral property”, but according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office there appears to be no connection. .
On June 16, Ms. Little came to inspect her dream home. She closed it in February and was planning repairs before moving in.
Buying the house felt like a victory for Ms. Little, who grew up mostly in Florida as a foster child, finding security as a teenager only when her high school principal took her in.
She graduated from the University of Central Florida, but struggled as a young adult, briefly living out of motel rooms. Now a senior customer service specialist with Jaguar Land Rover North America, she could afford to buy a home.
She tried to open the door but was shocked: the locks had been replaced. The next day, she returned with a locksmith and encountered two men, one of whom was Mr. John and who had said the house belonged to her. After a heated argument, he called the police.
Newark’s Director of Public Safety, Brian A. According to a report of the incident released by O’Hara, when police arrived, both Ms. Little and Mr. John showed documents that the house belonged to them. She shared the property deed proving ownership, Ms Little said, that were fabricated papers bearing the Al Moroccan seal.
The men “claimed to be sovereign citizens of the Al Moroccan Kingdom and their status allowed them access to property,” Mr O’Hara’s report said. Officers verified that Ms. Little had bought the house in February, and they told the men to leave. they did.
Thirty minutes later, Mr. John returned, brushed Ms. Little on the porch, he said, opened the door with his key and locked it behind her.
When Ms. Little called the police a second time, she returned with the SWAT team.
Every time an ominous letter arrives in the mail, Ms. Little is still shaken, furious.
“He feels entitled to have something I’ve basically worked my whole life for, something I’ve been deprived of my whole life, especially a safe place to call home near a child.” Wasn’t,” said Ms. Little. “I deserve it, not trying to be pulled over because of ‘ancestral land’ or some scam. I deserve it because I earned it.”
For decades adherents of the Moorish sovereign movement have remained largely off the radar, mostly covered in outside-seeming news stories on their paper-terrorism tactics.
But across the country, they have clogged courts with those arguments, filed fake lawsuits and buried county clerk offices in a flurry of fake deeds, liens and other documents. Police departments across the country have started training officers on how to deal with people who drive without a license or fake plates and who claim the police have no authority over them.
When Jordan Feinberg, a real estate agent in Bethesda, MD, visited a mansion he was selling for its owner in 2013, he was shocked to find inside a man named Lamont Butler, who himself Presented as owner, the paperwork referred to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and a peace treaty from the 1700s between the Sultan of Morocco and the United States. Mr Butler was arrested and convicted of several crimes related to the home invasion. He could not be reached for comment.
“It was the most bizarre thing in the world,” Mr Feinberg, recently. “It was just someone saying that the sky is purple when it is blue.”
In Montgomery Circuit Court, Mr Butler continued to assert his rights as Moore. Judge Terrence McGann did not agree: “Under your set of rules, every house is fair game, you own the entire United States, you own the oceans, you own whatever you want,” he said, according to reports. According to.
“And that’s not how a free, orderly society works.”
Kitty Bennett and Jeffrey E. Singer contributed to the research.
