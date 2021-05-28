He Came to Berlin to Change the World. Then the World Changed Berlin.

BERLIN — Not way back, Sir Henry stood on the important stage of the Volksbühne theater in what was as soon as East Berlin and carried out the cosmos.

In “Quarantine, For Solo Human,” Sir Henry, whose given title is John Henry Nijenhuis, did in order a part of an interactive musical set up that despatched a planet spiraling by means of a computer-animated universe utilizing motion-sensor expertise.

As he gracefully waved his arms, a fragile celestial choreography emerged. Earth hurtled by means of a galaxy that expanded and shrank at his command. His gestures additionally managed the cosmic soundscape, adjusting the pitch and quantity of a “house choir” that harmonized to a Bach prelude enjoying from a MIDI sequencer.

“Quarantine,” which streamed on the Volksbühne’s web site throughout the pandemic-related summer season lockdown, was the musician’s first solo work on the important stage of the theater the place he has labored as music director for almost 1 / 4 century.