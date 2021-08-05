He Has Asthma and Cancer. But He Still Was Moved to a Crowded Shelter.



He was not allowed to return to his room to retrieve his belongings – which included a walker, heart monitor, nebulizer and other medical equipment – and was told they would be sent to his new shelter.

Mr. Garrett was the only passenger on the bus. He dropped him off four miles away at the Renaissance Hut in Crown Heights. There, he said, he was placed in what he called a “holding pen” with a dozen other people awaiting treatment. He was having trouble breathing. He went to stand outside. Hours later, he said, he was told he would sleep in a room for 15 people.

He offered his letter from the city. “They said, ‘There is nothing we can do,’” Mr Garrett said.

It was almost 4 a.m. when Mr. Garrett paid for a cab back to Indigo. There he was told once again that he could not stay.

The Homeless Services Department declined to comment on his case, and the Bowery Residents Committee, which operates Indigo, did not immediately respond to questions.

The Urban Justice Center’s safety net project, which has defended some of those transferred, said the city told the association that Mr Garrett was sent to a group shelter because the system would not hold up. not a hotel bed any longer. more than 48 hours. But Peter Malvan, an attorney for the organization, said the city was still obligated to honor the exemption Mr Garrett had received from being sent to a group shelter, and that it did not have it. do.

At Indigo, Mr. Garrett asked to go upstairs and collect his things, which had never left his room. He was told they would be shot. Nine hours later, they were – in six clear trash bags that were unceremoniously dumped on the sidewalk next to the hotel garbage.

He did a quick inventory. A loudspeaker and a tablet appeared to be missing, as well as two suits and some money.