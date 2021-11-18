He Helped Build Tesla. Now He Hopes to Do the Same at Lucid.



But mass production of automobiles is a different challenge. Early versions of the Air cost about $ 35,000 more than the top-of-the-line Tesla Model S Plaid. To be profitable, Lucid needs to attract more than just the super-rich elite.

“Lucid’s biggest threats are gaining scale and potential,” said Daniel Ives, a senior analyst at Wedbush Securities who follows the electric car industry. “The first phase has been remarkably successful. Now it’s about the next level of adoption. “

Lucid plans to offer an Air version next year that will cost $ 70,000 after a federal tax credit and will produce 500,000 cars a year by 2030, including sport utility vehicles and pickups. The company had spent $ 4.2 billion as of June, and its prospectus suggests it may be a few years away from making money.

To avoid the problems that plagued Tesla’s early days, when he had been assembling carts in tents for some time, Mr. Rollinson relied on people like Eric Bach, Lucid’s chief engineer. Mr. Bach, another Tesla refugee, has worked at Volkswagen and takes a very German approach to production. He can explain in detail the art of achieving narrow distances in the body, the space in sheet metal which is a measure of quality to engineers.

“We don’t plan to put up any tents,” Mr Bach said, except for “probably partying”.

At the same time, the market is getting crowded. Vehicle manufacturers such as Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen have invested heavily in electric vehicles.

Mr Rollinson has previously confounded Nilaj. He points out that some people were skeptical that the Model S would be a success, or said that Lucid could not build a car with a range of 500 miles and could not get out of the factory door this year. “I have a track record of making claims that seem unrealistic but based entirely on science,” he said.

There will be even more sweetness in the success for Mr. Rollinson, who left Tesla hostile to the company’s chief executive, Elon Musk.