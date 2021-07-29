He Hired 2 Men to Kidnap His Wife. They Ended Up Drowning.

Ms Handley, 50, said in an interview Thursday that it was “really unhappy” that Mr Handley – now her ex-husband – was not faced with the possibility of a life sentence.

“My hope is that when he is sentenced he will receive 35 years in prison,” she said. “I think my life, my freedom, ends when he comes out.”

Once a successful businessman, Mr Handley had run software and vitamin companies and had been the managing director of a series of drug treatment centers which sold in 2015 for around $ 21 million. dollars, Ms Handley said.

He subjected Ms Handley to hundreds of threats, telling her once “Armageddon is coming” while they were going through a divorce, she said. For two months, she said, she had home security at her home.

“I knew he was coming to get me,” she said.

Mr Handley’s attorney, Kevin Stockstill, said in an interview that his client had been using methamphetamine and cocaine for days when he hatched the plan to kidnap his wife. He said Mr Handley planned to ‘come into heroes’ and save Ms Handley in an effort to ‘win her back’.

“It certainly wasn’t a logical thought, but when you take a lot of methamphetamine and cocaine, I guess it made sense to him,” Mr. Stockstill said. “It turned out to be a terrible decision. “

Detective Jared Istre of the Lafayette Police Department, who investigated the case, found video of Mr Handley planning the kidnapping along with checklists he made and evidence showing he had hired the van and bought the handcuffs used by the two kidnappers, prosecutors mentioned.