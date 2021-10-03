He is Australia’s most decorated soldier. Did he kill helpless Afghans too?

But it is unlikely that all soldiers will be prosecuted given the growing challenge of gathering evidence about events that happened a decade ago, said Ben Saul, who teaches international law at the University of Sydney.

“The longer it drags on,” he said, “the harder it is to get a successful prosecution.”

And the more time passes, the more susceptible the probe may be to domestic forces. With accused soldiers receiving significant public support, Professor Saul said, “the question is whether over time the support basically comes under pressure to prevent this type of investigation or prosecution.”

There are already signs of a changing political agenda. When a new defense minister, Peter Dutton, took office in April, his first task was to reverse the decision to remove a Meritorious Unit Citation from a group of about 3,000 Special Forces soldiers at the center of the misconduct report. Mr Dutton said he wanted to let soldiers know that “the government has their backs.”

National security expert Professor Blaxland said the defense minister was trying to “minimize further repercussions”, and to prevent any damage to special forces, Australia’s attention turned to the potential for great-power conflict in Asia. goes.

The government, Professor Blaxland said, wanted to shield itself from questions about its leadership during the Afghanistan War, particularly as the army’s defenders argued that the soldiers were just following his orders.

Mr Roberts-Smith’s case is at the center of the debate, saying: “Was this something Australian soldiers were legitimately doing, did the Australian government support it to happen, and did the Australian government allow it to happen? “