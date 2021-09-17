He is the Investor Guru for Online Creators

Kodi Ko, a YouTube star with 5.7 million subscribers, found himself in a pickle in May. Two different start-ups wanted to offer him the stock, and he was concerned they were potentially competitive deals.

So Mr. Ko called in someone he trusted for advice: Lee Jin.

Ms. Jin, a venture capitalist, suggested that Mr. Ko, 30, be honest and honest with the founders of both start-ups about potential conflicts of interest. He agreed and ended up pursuing just one of the deals.

“I’ll never hesitate to contact her if I need anything,” he said of Ms. Jin.

If there’s such a thing as an It girl in venture capital these days, Ms. Jin, 31, would fill the bill. She sits at the intersection of start-up investing and a rapidly growing ecosystem of online creators, both of which are red hot. And when she formed her own venture firm, Atelier Ventures, last year and raised a relatively low $13 million for a fund, Ms. Jin was among the first investors in Silicon Valley to take influencers seriously and create creators for it. wrote about and supported them. years.

A Harvard graduate who was inspired by the ideas of Friedrich Engels and Karl Marx, Ms. Jin is also aggressively pro-activist. She has made it clear in her podcast and in her Substack newsletter that creators should have the same rights as other workers. Among the ideas he endorses is a “universal creative income” that would guarantee creators a base amount to live on.