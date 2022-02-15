‘He just gained more freedom fighters’: truckers react to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act



Truck drivers in Ottawa on Monday evening were left largely uncertain by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of the emergency law, feeling it was another “seizure of power” and they would continue their protest.

A trucker has vowed to resign from his company after being fired on Monday.

“The more they try to keep us in the corner, the more we’re willing to stand on our own two feet,” another trucker, Edward Martirosa, told Gadget Clock.

Canadian truckers have been protesting against the COVID-19 mandate in Ottawa since late January. On Monday, Trudeau called for an emergency law for the first time in Canadian history, giving the Canadian government temporary powers to deal with border blockades and protests.

But a few hours later, just outside Parliament, the convoy continued.

Tracker Jan Groen called Trudeau’s historic move “disgusting.”

He is “just grabbing more power, digging deeper and we just want to talk,” Groin told Gadget Clock.

Many felt that Trudeau had inspired them rather than deter them.

“I think it’s nice,” said trucker Saba VG about the emergency law. “I’ll tell you why: because more Canadians are watching the whole thing passively from their homes, from their couches. They might want to wake up and stand with us.”

Trudeau “only achieved more freedom fighters,” VG continued.

Another trucker, Derek Brower, agreed.

“If anything, it makes him unable to do his job,” Brower, a farmer, told Gadget Clock.

But a trucker told Gadget Clock he would be sent home to Alberta on Tuesday.

“I can’t afford the truck,” and “confiscating all my accounts and belongings,” trucker Tim Norton, who has been parked in Ottawa since the convoy began, told Gadget Clock.

“I have so much money tied up that I can’t afford to lose it all,” Tracker explained. “Some of these guys can, but I can’t.”

Canada’s emergency law extends the government’s authority to consider a state of emergency, suspend the right to consolidate it, and allow it to take steps such as cutting off financial aid.

Trudeau said the measures would be used “to strengthen and support law enforcement agencies” wherever needed. He said it was about “protecting Canadians” and “stopping illegal and dangerous activity”.

Other truckers felt the consequences of their protest but wanted to stay.

Eric Mueller, for example, resigned from his job at his company, suspending his contract, registration, and insurance after receiving numerous complaints and threats from the company.

VG told Gadget Clock: “We’re here in large numbers, I’m sure we’ll all have some chicken drivers. But I can say for sure, one is leaving, 10 more are going in his place.”

Groen said he was “in it for the long haul.”

The government “doesn’t know the blue-collar,” Groen said. “We are a group of very conditioned people. We overturn on the highway … waiting for hours.”

Another trucker, Tyler, who was moving in and out of the convoy with a group of truckers, similarly said: “We’re not going anywhere, we’re here until we’re finished.”