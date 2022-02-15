World

‘He just gained more freedom fighters’: truckers react to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
‘He just gained more freedom fighters’: truckers react to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act
Written by admin
‘He just gained more freedom fighters’: truckers react to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act

‘He just gained more freedom fighters’: truckers react to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

OTTAWA, Ontario – Truck drivers in Ottawa on Monday evening were left largely uncertain by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of the emergency law, feeling it was another “seizure of power” and they would continue their protest.

A trucker has vowed to resign from his company after being fired on Monday.

“The more they try to keep us in the corner, the more we’re willing to stand on our own two feet,” another trucker, Edward Martirosa, told Gadget Clock.

Clock:

Canadian truckers have been protesting against the COVID-19 mandate in Ottawa since late January. On Monday, Trudeau called for an emergency law for the first time in Canadian history, giving the Canadian government temporary powers to deal with border blockades and protests.

We are not backing down: Canadian truckers have shared a message with Trudeau

But a few hours later, just outside Parliament, the convoy continued.

Tracker Jan Groen called Trudeau’s historic move “disgusting.”

He is “just grabbing more power, digging deeper and we just want to talk,” Groin told Gadget Clock.

Many felt that Trudeau had inspired them rather than deter them.

Trucker Cassaba VG said Trudeau gained more freedom-fighters on Monday

Trucker Cassaba VG said Trudeau gained more freedom-fighters on Monday
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

“I think it’s nice,” said trucker Saba VG about the emergency law. “I’ll tell you why: because more Canadians are watching the whole thing passively from their homes, from their couches. They might want to wake up and stand with us.”

READ Also  Pakistani journalist Arusha, who often comes to India on the invitation of Amarinder Singh, said - Heartbroken, I will never go now

Trudeau “only achieved more freedom fighters,” VG continued.

Outside the Canadian Parliament

Outside the Canadian Parliament
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Another trucker, Derek Brower, agreed.

“If anything, it makes him unable to do his job,” Brower, a farmer, told Gadget Clock.

But a trucker told Gadget Clock he would be sent home to Alberta on Tuesday.

Trucker Tim Norton says Trudeau will leave Ottawa on Tuesday after declaring a national public-order state of emergency.

Trucker Tim Norton says Trudeau will leave Ottawa on Tuesday after declaring a national public-order state of emergency.
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

“I can’t afford the truck,” and “confiscating all my accounts and belongings,” trucker Tim Norton, who has been parked in Ottawa since the convoy began, told Gadget Clock.

“I have so much money tied up that I can’t afford to lose it all,” Tracker explained. “Some of these guys can, but I can’t.”

Independence convoy in Ottawa, Canada

Independence convoy in Ottawa, Canada
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Canada’s emergency law extends the government’s authority to consider a state of emergency, suspend the right to consolidate it, and allow it to take steps such as cutting off financial aid.

Trudeau said the measures would be used “to strengthen and support law enforcement agencies” wherever needed. He said it was about “protecting Canadians” and “stopping illegal and dangerous activity”.

Other truckers felt the consequences of their protest but wanted to stay.

Tracker Eric Mueller received the text message Monday evening from his employer, but wished to remain in Ottawa.

Tracker Eric Mueller received the text message Monday evening from his employer, but wished to remain in Ottawa.
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Eric Mueller, for example, resigned from his job at his company, suspending his contract, registration, and insurance after receiving numerous complaints and threats from the company.

READ Also  Haitians deported by US are in shock: 'I don't know this country'

VG told Gadget Clock: “We’re here in large numbers, I’m sure we’ll all have some chicken drivers. But I can say for sure, one is leaving, 10 more are going in his place.”

Tracker Edward Martirosia says his company told him they supported him 100%

Tracker Edward Martirosia says his company told him they supported him 100%
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Groen said he was “in it for the long haul.”

Canadian trucker Jan Groen says he has no plans to leave Ottawa

Canadian trucker Jan Groen says he has no plans to leave Ottawa
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

The government “doesn’t know the blue-collar,” Groen said. “We are a group of very conditioned people. We overturn on the highway … waiting for hours.”

Tyler, a Canadian trucker, said the independence convoy would not end until all orders were revoked

Tyler, a Canadian trucker, said the independence convoy would not end until all orders were revoked
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Another trucker, Tyler, who was moving in and out of the convoy with a group of truckers, similarly said: “We’re not going anywhere, we’re here until we’re finished.”

#gained #freedom #fighters #truckers #react #Trudeau #invoking #Emergencies #Act

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Eaton Biron, lone survivor of Italian cable car accident, subject of custody battle

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment