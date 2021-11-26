He Knows the Ballon d’Or Winner. No, He Won’t Tell.



In fact, many names have a clear majority behind them. “For men, maybe 20 or 22 players will be clear to everyone,” he said. “We discuss the last eight or 10. Meetings can be long, two or three hours, but we all need to be proud of the final choice. This is not just a list of chiefs. And we try not to forget anyone: we worked a few years ago that, between us, we saw 1,000 or more games that year. Being on the list is a very serious matter. “

Once something is agreed upon, France Football sends its shortlist to a jury of more than 170 opinion journalists from around the world (as well as To declare them publicIn early October.

At this point the veil of secrecy falls. Jurors – one in each nation – submit their five choices, in turn, in the order described by Fere as a “private email server”. Pressuring on what form it would take, he reassured: The system was so secretive that he refused to say how it worked, except to tell him and his secretary that he had access to it. The rest of France’s football staff has been kept in the dark.

“We’re very careful,” he said. “But the identity of the Ballon d’Or winner is a big secret. Not equal to the rest of the game, I think. ” He felt vaguely skeptical when the most immediate parallel in front of him, perhaps, was the Oscar result.

This responsibility is so great on Fere and his magazine that they should not be credited with their own growing sense of importance. They take the Ballon d’Or seriously because they know how much it means to the players. When Ferre called the 2018 winner, Luka Modric, to announce that he had won, the Croatian “shouted like a child,” Ferre said.

“It’s Christmas for them,” he said. “In team sports, this is your only chance to celebrate yourself.”

This is an importance that seems to grow with each passing year. The prominence of the Ballon d’Or is a curious phenomenon. In 2010, she was married to become the FIFA Ballon d’Or, FIFA’s official equivalent, Player of the Year award.