He Never Touched the Murder Weapon. Alabama Sentenced Him to Die.



His work partner and 23-year-old friend Kerry Spencer followed suit. He also dropped out of school, worked at the Pigley Wigley Warehouse, and had small children. But he was also taking cocaine worth $ 350 a day, and he was usually armed.

In the end, it was not a warehouse job. Just two months ago, in April 2004, two people were injured when their boss, Mr Cooper, opened fire during an argument at Birmingham Corner. Shortly afterwards, he was arrested in a bulletproof vest.

For all the drugs and pills, life in the 18th Street apartment passed without police intervention, Mr Spencer will later testify. “Everyone around us was bullying, but we were never touched,” he would say.

Leaving the police was now at the back door.

Curly and RoboCop

Officer Carlos Owen, 58, was a Birmingham Police Department officer assigned to patrol the Ansley streets. Although he is a gray-haired grandfather who plans to retire in two years, everyone calls him by a nickname based on the old hairstyle: Curly.

In his 26 years in the job, he had been shot three times, once bitten by a dog and had several chases to remember. He led the Police Union and was repeatedly honored for his police work as Officer of the Year in 2002.

“He symbolized the idea of ​​community policing,” Bill Lowe, owner of the Ansley business, later told Birmingham News. He continued: “He knew where the good men were and where the bad men were.”

Others praised Officer Owen as tough but impartial.

“It was good for me,” said Lou Lou Chatman, 60, a self-described former drug dealer. “Twice he could have taken me to jail. And even if he has to be taken to prison, he will pull you out and take away everything you have. ”