He Promised a Dreamy Wedding Proposal. Fans Got a 5-Hour Sale.



Mr. Yin bought hundreds of thousands via a function on Kuaishou that permits viewers to purchase merchandise touted by influencers on the net retailer JD.com with out leaving the video app. It was unclear whether or not he had any ties to the producers of the merchandise he hawked, or whether or not model collaborations and paid promotion should be disclosed on the Kuaishou platform. Through the broadcast, he denied selling the merchandise for revenue. He couldn’t be reached for remark.

Whereas many viewers in China have come to count on, and even search, a diploma of product promotion with their leisure, Mr. Yin’s use of a main life occasion as bait crossed the road for some. Many complained on-line that the livestreamed wedding ceremony engagement had changed into a house buying community present.

One consumer named OrangeVenus wrote: “99% of the printed had been boring introductions to merchandise. It’s no completely different from trying on the promotional internet pages on Taobao.”

“Yin Shihang ought to have been banned way back,” one other mentioned.

However some mentioned that the platform’s punishment was extreme and that they might miss the influencer’s shenanigans.

Mr. Yin had by no means marketed the wedding proposal as a shock. He and his girlfriend, Tao Lulu, had damaged up and reconciled a number of instances up to now, in response to native information shops. However for his or her engagement, she had wearing a white lacy robe and appeared in a teaser video with Mr. Yin to announce the date and time of the particular occasion.

After lurching into the room on the horse, Mr. Yin proceeded to carry up and describe intimately gadgets like a scratch-free mirror, necklaces and lipstick he claimed he had custom-ordered for his girlfriend forward of Might 20, an unofficial Valentine’s Day in China, when romantic companions purchase presents for each other. (The date, 520, sounds vaguely like “I like you” in Mandarin.)

After the engagement scandal, Kuaishou, which bans the “malicious creation of gimmicks to get clicks and likes” and varied types of “vulgarity,” mentioned it could crack down on the creation of sensationalist and “vulgar hype” for the needs of selling and promoting merchandise.