He sees migrants as ‘modern slaves’, and has dedicated his life to helping them.

BRUSSELS – Wherever he goes at St. John the Baptist Church in Brussels, the Rev. Daniel Eliot finds himself surrounded by crowds, an unusual sight for a Roman Catholic church in largely secular Western Europe.

But St. John is no ordinary church. An impressive Baroque facade adorns the exterior, but there are no pews, votive candles or even worshipers inside. Religious statues from the 17th century are draped with posters demanding social justice and mattresses and sleeping bags for migrants taking refuge on the marble floor are often gathered around the priest as he makes his way .

For 77-year-old Father Eliot, the core of Christianity is helping society’s marginalized, and he has devoted much of his life to helping undocumented migrants, most of them Muslims, and the urban poor. Although his church is still consecrated, not a single Mass has been celebrated there since his retirement in 2019. It is an unorthodox approach, which has increased tensions between him and the more conservative members of the Roman Catholic clergy in Belgium.

He called undocumented migrants “modern slaves” and said in an interview at the church that their plight reflects the global injustice for which the Western world is responsible. According to estimates by aid organizations, Belgium, a country with a population of 10 million, has at least 200,000 migrants with irregular status.