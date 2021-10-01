He sees migrants as ‘modern slaves’, and has dedicated his life to helping them.
BRUSSELS – Wherever he goes at St. John the Baptist Church in Brussels, the Rev. Daniel Eliot finds himself surrounded by crowds, an unusual sight for a Roman Catholic church in largely secular Western Europe.
But St. John is no ordinary church. An impressive Baroque facade adorns the exterior, but there are no pews, votive candles or even worshipers inside. Religious statues from the 17th century are draped with posters demanding social justice and mattresses and sleeping bags for migrants taking refuge on the marble floor are often gathered around the priest as he makes his way .
For 77-year-old Father Eliot, the core of Christianity is helping society’s marginalized, and he has devoted much of his life to helping undocumented migrants, most of them Muslims, and the urban poor. Although his church is still consecrated, not a single Mass has been celebrated there since his retirement in 2019. It is an unorthodox approach, which has increased tensions between him and the more conservative members of the Roman Catholic clergy in Belgium.
He called undocumented migrants “modern slaves” and said in an interview at the church that their plight reflects the global injustice for which the Western world is responsible. According to estimates by aid organizations, Belgium, a country with a population of 10 million, has at least 200,000 migrants with irregular status.
He practices what Father Eliot preached.
For the past 35 years, he has been living in community housing with migrants in the Brussels area of Molenbeek, a Muslim area notorious for terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015 and in Brussels the following year. His current housewives come from Morocco, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea and Senegal. At some point, he said, he was the only one in the house who was not celebrating Ramzan.
At times, Father Eliot seems more like a politician than a priest. “The migrants are suffering, and we are benefiting from the system,” he said, banging his fist on the table for emphasis. He declined offers to join political parties, but acknowledged that his profession was political in nature.
“Finally, Christ was also a political revolutionary,” he said. “It’s what killed him in the first place.”
In a country where the issue of migration became so divisive that it led to the collapse of the government, Priest’s work was widely praised but also sharply criticized by anti-immigration opponents. A right-wing politician, Theo Franken, described a recent two-month hunger strike by about 250 migrants in the church as “the lobby for open borders” and dismissed his supporters as “super naive”.
(The protests, demanding legal status and a clear route to Belgian residency, were suspended in July, but immigrant strikers, many of them homeless, remained on the church premises.)
The unorthodox approach of the priesthood has ruffled wings in the church hierarchy as well.
“That is certainly not my point of view,” the Rev Jean Cocorol, the Auxiliary Bishop of Brussels, said in an interview. Father Cockerrolls said that it is the Catholic Church’s duty to protect the most vulnerable, but that hosting hunger strikers “is not one of the best means of doing so.” In 2014, the Archbishop of Brussels, André Leonard, wanted to move Father Eliot to another church, but abandoned the idea after protests from local residents.
“Jesus also mainly did social work,” said Father Eliot, shrugging his shoulders. “Whenever he went to the synagogue, he had problems.” Celebrating Mass, he said, “is not necessary.”
Not surprisingly, Father Eliot has a strong following among immigrants as well as in the surrounding area. Ahmed Manar, one of the hunger strikers who was born and raised in Morocco, said he heard about the priest shortly after coming to Belgium 10 years ago. Mr Manar, 53, said, “He is like a father figure to all of us.” “It has nothing to do with religion. It shows their humanity.”
It was the fifth hunger strike by undocumented immigrants in the church since Father Eliot became pastor in 1986. But as political and social attitudes towards migration in Belgium hardened, the protests became less successful. In the past, he had led to major government concessions, such as a blanket grant of residency to all protesters.
The priest acknowledged that his work has become more difficult in recent years, but that doesn’t seem to dampen his enthusiasm. When he was diagnosed with cancer last year he did not stop working, even during chemotherapy. “My mission is what drives me forward,” he said.
Every year, Father Eliot allows himself time off from his mission for a four-day excursion through the Belgian mountains, the Ardennes. He is also a dedicated biker, although he is regularly killed by the infamous Brussels curse: bike thieves. “I have stolen 16 bikes from me in the last 35 years,” he said.
He was born into a poor farming family of 10 in a small village in the Dutch-speaking region of Flanders, Belgium, and said he was Catholic only because of where he came from. “If I had been born elsewhere, I would have been a good Muslim,” he said. “God is too great to lock him into a religion.”
Father Eliot attributes his resilience and strong values to his mother. She was 33 when her husband died in an accident, left alone with eight children and became pregnant with a ninth. “She taught us that being human is about helping others, not about having a big house,” he said.
Lesson over. One of her brothers is now a priest working in El Salvador, and a sister works in a Christian aid organization in the Congo.
After Father Eliot graduated from the seminary, his superiors convinced him to take up a job in academia and, later, in the charity sector. He worked as Professor of Philosophy at the University of Leuven and ran the Flanders branch of the Roman Catholic support group Caritas.
But he wanted to do more. “I became a priest to help the needy,” he said. “We made a pact, and when I turned 40 I left and moved to Brussels.”
Belgium is one of the wealthiest countries in Europe, but Brussels is a city with 30 percent of its residents living below the poverty line. Poverty levels are even higher among foreign-born people, many of whom live near St. John the Baptist Church.
Father Eliot sees his work as an attempt to rid Belgium of the brutal colonial past, which he has just begun to address. “When Belgium colonized the Congo, no one thought of showing any documents,” he explained. “We just went where we wanted and took whatever we felt like.”
After Father Eliot retired in 2019, Father Kokrol, Auxiliary Bishop, wanted to turn the church into a museum of religion, but the priest resisted. “I told him you don’t connect with people like that,” he said. “I went to Egypt to see the pyramids. It was very impressive, but it didn’t make me a worshiper of Tutankhamun.
Eventually, church officials withdrew. The archbishop named Father Eliot a successor, but that priest’s role has remained mainly symbolic to this day.
Father Eliot said, there is a discrepancy between the teachings of Christ and the attitude of some of the clergy. He believes that while the selection of Pope Francis has helped correct the imbalance, much remains to be done. “But we’re lucky,” he joked. “Finally we found a pope who is trying to be a Christian.”
Despite the difficulties, the priest remains hopeful about the future.
“The work is like a procession of Ecternach,” he said, referring to a Roman Catholic tradition from nearby Luxembourg where participants take three steps forward and two back. “You move slowly, but still you move forward,” he said.
