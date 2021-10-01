He Speaks the Language of Theater (And Many Others, Too)

An embassy has been less responsive lately. In September, the United States Embassy in Lisbon denied Rodrigues a visa to perform at BAM, advising instead that he “travel to a country outside Europe for a visa to enter the US.” Apply,” Rodrigues said in an email on Wednesday. So he’ll head to Canada before traveling to New York, pushing the “By Heart” premiere back a week: the show will now run from October 12 to October 17.

At least American theater-goers will still get a glimpse of the work that has led Rodrigues to be widely admired across Europe’s stages – and his appointment as the next director of the Avignon Festival, the continent’s largest theater events. One is one, which started from 2023. Edition.

Over the past two decades, Rodrigues’s production has spanned many genres, including classic plays such as Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra” and Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard”, and less formal and more personal works such as “By Heart”, which became a tribute to him. A loving tribute. Grandmother Candida. An inquisitive reader, he tried to learn a favorite book in its entirety when he found himself blind at the end of his life.

“The moment I say her name on stage, it’s a way to maintain her presence, somehow, and to share this invisible connection that literature creates,” Rodrigues said.