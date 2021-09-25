He taught ancient texts at Oxford. Now he is accused of stealing something.

He had impeccable credentials. Nobody disputes that.

Dirk Obink was a respected lecturer at the University of Oxford. He received a MacArthur Foundation grant for his work with the papyrus in 2001, and was in a key position helping run the Oxyrhynchus papyri – the world of ancient papyri organized by the Egyptian Exploration Society and housed in Oxford’s Sackler Library. Largest collection.

So about a decade ago when craft store chain Hobby Lobby began building a collection of ancient artifacts related to the Bible, it made sense to touch base with obliques.

Hobby Lobby’s president, Steve Green, was leading the effort to create a national museum that focused on the Bible. So between 2010 and 2013, the chain says it paid Obebink about $7 million dollars for seven batches of antiquities, including ancient papyri, that contained New Testament writings.

Some of those artifacts, according to the Exploration Society, will end up in the Museum of the Bible, which opened in Washington four years ago.