‘He was f–king with me’



For the primary time since a viral video confirmed Mike Tyson throwing punches at an overzealous fan on a JetBlue flight final month, the previous heavyweight champion spoke publicly in regards to the incident.

On an April 20 flight, Melvin Townsend III and Tyson obtained into it, as TMZ video confirmed, with Townsend allegedly throwing a water bottle at Tyson. Fees weren’t filed by the San Mateo County District Legal professional’s Workplace.

“They stated they ain’t gonna choose up costs,” Tyson stated on the latest episode of his “Hotboxin’” podcast. “He was f–king with me, man. I shouldn’t even be taking public planes. My spouse will get mad I take public planes.”

Tyson, 55, stated he took footage with Townsend earlier than the incident. He didn’t sound like he needed to be touring with safety or associates to look at his again.

Mike Tyson repeatedly punched a person who allegedly threw a water bottle at him aboard a JetBlue flight final month. TMZSports.com

Mike Tyson and his spouse Lakiha in Las Vegas on Could 7, 2022. Getty Photos

“A bodyguard and a f–king sure man. What am I gonna do on a aircraft?” Tyson stated.