Head Coach Rahul Dravid Speaks on Rishabh Pant Shot Selection After Loss in Johannesburg Test Against South Africa

Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid has spoken openly about Rishabh Pant’s batting after the team’s defeat in the Johannesburg Test. He has made it clear that now there is a need to talk about his shot selection.

The Indian team has lost a Test match in Johannesburg for the first time in its history of almost 30 years. Indian batsmen could not do anything special in this match. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant got out for 17 in the first innings and for zero in the second innings. He threw away his wicket at a crucial juncture in the second innings. The head coach has expressed concern about this.

After the match, head coach Rahul Dravid spoke to the media and said, ‘Now there is a need to talk to Rishabh Pant about his shot selection. I absolutely want Pant to always play positive cricket. But on some occasions you have to do something different in shawl selection.

The head coach said in the virtual press conference after India’s defeat that, ‘Pant has always played positive cricket and has got success on some occasions. But there are times when you need to think and talk about your shot. We will need to discuss about it now.

Let us tell you that in the second innings, when India’s 4 wickets had fallen and South Africa had a 27-run lead on the basis of the first innings. At that time Rishabh Pant came to the crease and after playing an irresponsible shot, Kagiso Rabada returned to the pavilion without opening an account.

Dravid further said about this that, ‘No one will ask Pant to change your way of playing or give up aggression. But yes they will need to think about what is the right time for this. Come to the crease, give yourself some time. Pant is such a player who can make a game from any situation but just think about when you should attack.

South Africa beat India by 7 wickets in Johannesburg to level the three-match Test series 1-1. India had earlier won the Test match for the first time in Centurion and here India has to face defeat for the first time. Now the last and interesting Test of the series will be played in Cape Town from January 11.