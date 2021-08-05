Head of American Federation of Teachers Signals Openness to Vaccine Mandates

The president of the most powerful teachers’ union in the United States on Thursday signaled a growing openness to coronavirus vaccine mandates for teachers, as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads across the country and millions of people unvaccinated children are about to return to class.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, which has 1.7 million members across the country, said she had not ruled out support for a vaccination mandate.

“Things have changed with Delta’s rage and with the proximity of full vaccine approval,” she told The New York Times on Thursday. “Because of these two facts, we are considering all alternatives, including vaccination warrants.”

“It’s all about being North Star, how do we ensure the safety of our communities, ourselves, our families and our students? ” she said.