Head of Classic Stage Company to Depart in 2022



Two of the upcoming season’s works – “Black odyssey,” directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, and “Snow in Midsummer,” directed by Zi Alikhan, both scheduled for the first half of 2022 – are living artists of color. The two reimagine classic stories: Homer’s “Odyssey” and Guan Hanqing’s “Injustice to Dou Yi Who Moved Heaven and Earth”.

These plays, Doyle said, “attempt to take stories from around the world and make them available to modern audiences, with the hope and intention of attracting new audiences to the theater.”

“A Man of No Importance” resonates with Doyle. It’s a musical about a Celtic man (Doyle is Scottish) doing theater for his local community (which Doyle once did).

“It celebrates what theater can do and how theater can make change,” Doyle said. “And I hope my departure will help bring about more changes. And I hope doing a play about spirituality, in a way, theater, in terms of how it touches our souls, is a nice way to go.

Reflecting on his tenure, Doyle said he was especially proud to reconfigure the physical space of the theater itself. “It really looks like a New York space to me now, not just a black box,” he said. “The pieces come and go, but the space remains. And it is a truly remarkable space.

His departure is not a retreat. Doyle said the pandemic made him realize the importance of family, self and quiet time, but the theater remains more important to him than ever. And while he would love to spend more time in the Scottish Highlands with her husband, he has no plans to leave New York anytime soon.

“I really hope I could do another Broadway show or two, before I blow my hooves, as they say in Britain,” Doyle said. “I would like to.”