‘Heal well, Naomi’: Twitter supports Naomi Osaka as she withdraws from French Open

‘Heal properly, Naomi’: Twitter supports Naomi Osaka as she withdraws from French Open

Twitter was flooded with reactions after Japan’s Naomi Osaka introduced on Monday that she was withdrawing from the French Open over her resolution to boycott post-match press conferences on the ongoing Grand Slam event.

The four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked participant made this announcement on Twitter on June 1. She mentioned she intends to skip media obligations throughout Roland Garros given the impact press interactions have on her psychological well being.

“I believe now the very best factor for the event, the opposite gamers and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everybody can get again to specializing in the tennis happening in Paris”, Osaka wrote on Twitter.

On Might 27, the 23-year-old had revealed on Twitter that she was fined $15,000 by the French Open and was warned about expulsion from the event following her resolution to not converse with the press through the event.

Within the withdrawal assertion, the 23-year-old additionally revealed that she has had bouts of despair after the 2018 US Open. “I’ll see you once I see you,” she mentioned, earlier than signing off.

Osaka had received her first match towards Patricia Maria Tig and was scheduled to face Ana Bogdan within the second spherical.

As quickly as the information broke, Twitter was flooded with reactions. Whereas the bulk supported the athlete in her resolution, there have been just a few who known as out her resolution to be a publicity stunt.

Check out a few of the reactions right here:

Tennis participant Serena Williams additionally supplied her assist to Osaka. “The one factor I really feel is that I really feel for Naomi. I really feel like I want I might give her a hug as a result of I do know what it’s like. As I mentioned, I’ve been in these positions. We now have totally different personalities, and persons are totally different. Not everybody is similar. I’m thick (skinned). Different persons are skinny. Everyone seems to be totally different and everybody handles issues otherwise,” she mentioned.


