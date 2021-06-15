‘Heal well, Naomi’: Twitter supports Naomi Osaka as she withdraws from French Open

‘Heal properly, Naomi’: Twitter supports Naomi Osaka as she withdraws from French Open



Twitter was flooded with reactions after Japan’s Naomi Osaka introduced on Monday that she was withdrawing from the French Open over her resolution to boycott post-match press conferences on the ongoing Grand Slam event.

The four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked participant made this announcement on Twitter on June 1. She mentioned she intends to skip media obligations throughout Roland Garros given the impact press interactions have on her psychological well being.

“I believe now the very best factor for the event, the opposite gamers and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everybody can get again to specializing in the tennis happening in Paris”, Osaka wrote on Twitter.

On Might 27, the 23-year-old had revealed on Twitter that she was fined $15,000 by the French Open and was warned about expulsion from the event following her resolution to not converse with the press through the event.

Within the withdrawal assertion, the 23-year-old additionally revealed that she has had bouts of despair after the 2018 US Open. “I’ll see you once I see you,” she mentioned, earlier than signing off.

Osaka had received her first match towards Patricia Maria Tig and was scheduled to face Ana Bogdan within the second spherical.

As quickly as the information broke, Twitter was flooded with reactions. Whereas the bulk supported the athlete in her resolution, there have been just a few who known as out her resolution to be a publicity stunt.

Check out a few of the reactions right here:

Highly effective assertion. Tennis wants the Osaka Rule the place gamers can compete with out media hounding and wellness shaming. The previous event guidelines designed earlier than social media don’t account for its exponential influence on properly being – and as a torque for racism. Heal properly.❤️ — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) May 31, 2021

The place do you assume the prize cash comes from? Why do you assume that sponsors pay numerous cash for this event? In return, media publicity is what they’re getting. — Ian (@Iantylee) May 31, 2021

Good for you Naomi💕💕 This seems to be unhealthy on the group. Clearly psychological well being isn’t an element to them — j ☆ (@CausingEuphoria) May 31, 2021

Thanks to the governing our bodies and the media who criticised her and punished her. Now we’re with out among the finest gamers on Tour in a Grand Slam. Unbelievable. — Himansh (@HimanshSingla_) May 31, 2021

Naomi is out right here simply merely attempting to maintain her psychological well being. Establishments policing Black girls’s our bodies, area, voices, tone, wage, has to finish. — Benjamin Carlson (@bnjmn_crlsn) May 31, 2021

Thanks for having the energy and braveness to demand that your boundaries be revered. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) May 31, 2021

It’s not the identical, however when I’ve college students who’ve anxiousness over public talking, I by no means make them speak. That may be abuse. They are often a part of group work with out talking. Naomi can put together an announcement afterwards in her personal time. Tennis has an obligation of care to its gamers. — Deborah Shaw Devoratheexplorer (@devorahshawa) May 31, 2021

Character over money. Properly performed Naomi. So refreshing to observe an athlete put their precept above all the things else. — Robb Ashby (@Robbashby) May 31, 2021

Let’s boycott the French open. Naomi is probably the most thrilling participant anyway. Think about punishing somebody for having anxiousness… in 2021. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 31, 2021

keep robust ❤️ I like your vulnerability — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) May 31, 2021

I agree with the sentiment however not if you contract to do pressers which is what is occurring right here. She signed the contract to compete and is now breaking that contract. The correct factor to do was negotiate earlier than agreeing to participate. — James Menhenitt (@JamesMenhenitt) May 27, 2021

Setting an instance for the entire world on how one can set boundaries. 👑👑👑👑 — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) May 26, 2021

Have you considered journalists whose job IS to ask you guys questions? — nozha (@4nozha) May 26, 2021

Sure, psychological well being is essential, and I’ve at all times been respectful of gamers, win or lose. However you might be asking low-paid journalists to really feel sorry for somebody who reportedly earned $55 million in a 12 months. Naomi’s been nice with the press. I hope she reconsiders this strategy. — Christopher Johnson (The Globalite) (@globaliteman) May 27, 2021

Yea I’m certain it’s actually robust mentally to sit down there for 10 minutes and reply easy questions..all whereas getting paid tens of millions to take action. — Aye Jay (@jay_ayejay) May 27, 2021

Sending you a lot love and assist. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 26, 2021

Don’t do press conferences, then much less media publicity which = decrease prize swimming pools. Can’t have it each methods. — Matt M. (@realmattmorton) May 31, 2021

Tennis participant Serena Williams additionally supplied her assist to Osaka. “The one factor I really feel is that I really feel for Naomi. I really feel like I want I might give her a hug as a result of I do know what it’s like. As I mentioned, I’ve been in these positions. We now have totally different personalities, and persons are totally different. Not everybody is similar. I’m thick (skinned). Different persons are skinny. Everyone seems to be totally different and everybody handles issues otherwise,” she mentioned.