health atm news: Lucknow’s first health ATM ready: Lucknow’s first health ATM ready

Lucknow's first health ATM ready

Highlights More than 59 tests including dengue, malaria, HIV, typhoid can be taken by patients in 10 minutes

A total of 100 ATMs will be launched at identified locations across the city.

A total of 16 types of tests can be done immediately for body screening.

Hemendra Tripathi, Lucknow

To improve health facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier directed the installation of health ATMs in urban and rural areas. Since then, officials have been constantly engaged in its preparations, setting up the first health ATM kiosk in the capital Lucknow. It is built in front of Health ATM Smart City Command Control, Lalbagh. An investigation will be launched soon after launch.

Health ATMs will be launched at 100 locations across the city

With the creation of Health ATMs in Alambagh, Lucknow, the exercise of setting up other places in the city has also intensified. According to the information received, a total of 100 ATMs will be launched at various locations identified across the city. More than 59 tests including dengue, malaria, HIV, typhoid will be available in these health ATMs in 10 minutes. Also, these tests will be completely free.

They will be investigated

With the installation of health ATMs, people will no longer have to wander to different places to pay for different types of tests on the body. With the help of state-of-the-art machines in health ATMs, people will get 59 parameters including body mass index, blood pressure, metabolic age, body fat, hydration, pulse rate, height, muscle mass, body temperature, body oxygen content, weight for free. Can check. A total of 16 types of tests can be done immediately for body screening. Not only this, tests like Rapid Test, Urine Test, Pregnancy, Dengue, Malaria, Typhoid, HIV, Glucose, Hemoglobin, Lipid Profile etc. will also be easily available to the people through Health ATMs.

Health ATMs will be introduced in public places including CHC-PHC

The UP government was instructed to start health ATMs to provide better health facilities to the common man. These health ATMs were to be set up in all community health centers and primary health centers built in urban as well as rural areas of UP, but then CM Yogi decided to install these health ATMs in public places on the lines of ATM machines. Instructions issued. Since then, officials have been consistently emphasizing the need to install health ATMs across the state.