Health Department confirms four cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Bronx neighborhood

HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) — The New York Metropolis Health Department has simply launched info on a Legionnaires’ disease cluster in the Bronx.

Four cases have been confirmed since Might 9 in the Highbridge neighborhoods in zip codes 10452 and 10456.

Docs are ready for the take a look at outcomes on a number of different individuals.

To date no deaths have been reported.

Folks with flu-like signs, cough, fever or issue respiratory are being urged to contact a doctor.

