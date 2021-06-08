Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021 for Radiation Oncologist, Medical Physicist and other posts

Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification out at healthharyana.nic.in. Examine software course of, academic qualification, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and other particulars right here.

Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Health Providers, Haryana has launched a notification for recruitment to the publish of Radiation Oncologist, Medical Physicist, Surgical Oncologist (Senior Advisor), Medical Oncologist (Senior Advisor) and others for Tertiary Most cancers Care Centre (TCCC), Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt. and eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or earlier than 25 June 2021.

Necessary Dates:

Final date for submission of on-line software: 25 June 2021

Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Radiation Oncologist (Senior Advisor) – 2 Posts

Surgical Oncologist (Senior Advisor)- 2 Posts

Medical Oncologist (Senior Advisor) – 2 Posts

Medical Physicist cum Radiological Security Officer (RSO) – 1 Publish

Radiation Remedy Technologists – 9 Posts

Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Radiation Oncologist (Senior Advisor) – fundamental college qualification included within the schedule of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); PG Diploma in Radiation Remedy/Radiation Oncology acknowledged by MCI/NBE.

Surgical Oncologist (Senior Advisor)- fundamental college qualification included within the schedule of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); M.Ch.(Surgical Oncology) or PG Diploma in Surgical procedure/ENT/Orthopedics/Obst. & Gynae acknowledged by MCI/NBE with 3 years coaching/expertise within the involved speciality of Oncology.

Medical Oncologist (Senior Advisor) – fundamental college qualification included within the schedule of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); DM (Medical Oncology) OR PG Diploma in Medication acknowledged by MCI/NBE with 3 years coaching/expertise in Medical Oncology.

Medical Physicist cum Radiological Security Officer (RSO) – PG Diploma in Physics from a acknowledged College & Publish Graduate Diploma in Radiological/Medical Physics from a acknowledged College with an internship of minimal 12 months in a Radiotherapy Centre/Institute Or diploma in Science from a acknowledged College with Physics as one of many foremost topic and Publish Graduate Diploma in Radiological/ Medical Physics from acknowledged College with an internship of minimal 12 months in a Radiotherapy Centre/Institute with Certificates from the Competent Authority to operate as Radiological Security Officer (RSO) in Radiotherapy.

Radiation Remedy Technologists – 10+2 or equal with Science topics from a acknowledged Board; 2 years Radiation Remedy Technologist Course or equal from a acknowledged Establishment with in – subject coaching in Radiotherapy.

Obtain Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

The best way to apply for Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit purposes together with the paperwork to the Director Basic Health Providers, Haryana, (NCD Division) Sector-6, Panchkula, Haryana on or earlier than 25 June 2021 by way of registered publish/velocity publish.