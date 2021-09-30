Health officials are buying millions of vaccines for Latin America

The Pan American Health Organization has entered into an agreement with Chinese manufacturer Sinovac to buy millions of COVID-19 vaccines for countries in Latin America and the Caribbean as part of an effort to make more shots available in a region where access is very uneven.

The agency, part of the World Health Organization, is in talks with two other manufacturers and hopes to announce new deals soon, said its assistant director, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa said at a news conference on Wednesday.

He said Sinovac has offered to sell 8.5 million doses this year and an additional 8 million doses in 2022. Countries in the region who want the vaccine will have to buy it from a health organization.

“It’s a purchase, it’s not a donation,” Dr Barbosa said, noting that the Inter-American Development Bank is giving loans to countries that need them.