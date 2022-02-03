Health update sunil grover heart surgery simi garewal says my heart broke.

Blockage in Sunil Grover’s heart?

Another website has said in its report that Sunil Grover was already ill from within. But they didn’t know about it. According to the news of News18, a blockage was found in Sunil Grover’s heart. If Sunil Grover had not had surgery on time, he would have been at constant risk of a heart attack.

Sunil Grover did this work after shooting

Because of this Sunil Grover decided to undergo surgery. It has also been given in this report that Sunil Grover has shot in Pune for his upcoming web series amidst ill health. After the shooting was over, Sunil Grover finished all his important work and went to the hospital for surgery.

Sunil Grover surgery

It is worth noting that Sunil Grover is very active on Instagram by the way. Sunil Grover has been away from Instagram for the past one week. It is possible that in the meantime the doctors would have started the process of Sunil Grover’s surgery.

India, Tandava and Sunflower

Away from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover is constantly appearing in films and series. Seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, Tandav and Sunflower web series. Soon he can announce his new project after recovery.