Hearing Of Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana In Us Court

Terrorist attack trial will be held in Los Angeles Court of America. Rana was arrested last year for his role in the terror conspiracy.

New Delhi. The hearing on the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the main accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attack, is to be held on Friday. A team of officials from India has reached America for the hearing of the terrorist attack in the Los Angeles Court of America.

According to media reports, Los Angeles Court Judge Jacqueline Chuljian will hear the extradition. Rana was arrested last year for his role in the terror attack. Before the hearing, sealed documents from the US government were presented before the court.

Read More: Side effects of corona vaccine, heart diseases were seen in 300 youth

sentenced to 14 years

Pakistani-Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana is a childhood friend of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist David Coleman Headley. Rana was sentenced to 14 years in Chicago, but was released before the completion of the sentence due to being Corona positive. India had sought his extradition. After this, he was arrested again on 10 June 2020.

India had issued the warrant in 2018

An arrest warrant was issued against Rana by a special NIA court in August 2018. According to the lawyers, Rana was involved in the conspiracy of Mumbai attack along with Headley. Between 2006 and 2008, the Mumbai attacks were plotted in Pakistan. Rana had helped Hafiz Saeed’s terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Read More: Cases of Delta variants of Corona increasing in America like Britain, Fauchi indicated

166 people died

Notably, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were involved in the 26 November 2008 Mumbai attack. 166 people died in the attack. There were 300 injured. American citizens were also killed in this attack. The most damage was done by terrorists to Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Nine terrorists were killed by the police in the encounter. Ajmal Kasab, a terrorist caught alive, was hanged after he was arrested.